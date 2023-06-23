ENTER-VID-BEAR-REVIEW-MCT

Jeremy Allen White, right, stars as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in Season 2 of “The Bear.”

 Chuck Hodes

“The Bear,” a story of food and the people who make it, is back. As my favorite new show of 2022, I have awaited its return with a combination of anticipation and trepidation — as one might feel awaiting the follow-up to an album that changed your life, or when bringing friends to a beloved restaurant with the hope it will live up to your memory and expectations, and the fear that it won’t.

Well, I’ve watched it all and, if anything, it’s an even better season of a show I already regarded as just about perfect. (Of course, it could not do what it does without that first season to build on.) To continue with the culinary metaphors, it presents just the right balance of acid and heat, salt and sweetness, with a little bit of fat — and, as with any brilliant meal, you experience it in the moment, even as you might be conscious of the work that went into it, the elements of its construction, the effort and the artistry that can turn the world beautiful and make you thankful to be alive in it. And at the end, you push back from the table, satisfied.

