Ten-best lists may be silly, but denying their uses and pleasures always struck me as sillier. And so, with the year half over, here are my favorite new movies of 2023 so far, listed in some semblance of alphabetical order (in some cases, I’ve paired two movies that seem to be in conversation with each other). As ever, I’m astonished by the range of good and even great movies I’ve seen already, and excited for the many more still to come:

‘De Humani Corporis Fabrica’

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus