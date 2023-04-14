You may not be able to tell by the manic spring weather on the Front Range, but the best time of year is rapidly approaching.
Though it may be a two-hour drive to Morrison, Colorado, the world-renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre is one of the best opportunities for Wyomingites to catch some of today’s biggest names in music.
But what happens when you pair the biggest names in music with the most sought-after venue in the United States? Any longtime resident could tell you the answer — astronomical ticket prices.
This year’s schedule features some longtime favorites like Widespread Panic, Zach Bryan, Trampled by Turtles, The String Cheese Incident, Billy Strings, The Avett Brothers, My Morning Jacket, Tyler Childers, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Gary Clark Jr., but tickets still available for these concerts are being resold at well over $200.
Some have even reached resale values of more than $400 — like those of boygenius, Arctic Monkeys, Duran Duran and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. It seems like these shows are no longer geared toward the average concert-goers of the region, which is not only disappointing, but arguably cruel for some groups’ most devout fans.
Luckily, there are still some great options for you to get your foot in the door. Here’s a quick rundown of some must-see musical acts coming to Red Rocks in 2023 that won’t put you in debt:
The Marley Brothers
April 19-20
We’ll blame it on the weather, but tickets are (somehow) still available for a rare performance of The Marley Brothers, consisting of Ziggy, Stephen, Ky-Mani and Damien (Jr. Gong) Marley. Those unfamiliar with modern reggae music will recognize this as a reunion of Bob Marley’s children, but it’s also a showcase of Grammy Award-winning musical talent.
This concert presents a unique opportunity to see legends of reggae in what might be the most fitting setting in the United States. Keep in mind that this concert is being held both on and just before 4/20 — the unofficial cannabis celebration day — so the effects of recreational marijuana (pot, weed, reefer, the “devil’s lettuce,” wacky tobacky) will be likely be in play.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
June 7-8
King Gizz is a group whose psychedelic instrumentals seem tailored to fit the stage at Red Rocks. The six-man Melbourne-based band is disconcertingly prolific, having released 23 studio albums and 15 live albums over their 12-year career, including six in 2022 alone.
The group has no trouble maintaining a devout fan base with high-concept albums that employ unusual time signatures, polyrhythms, and, most important, guitar riffs that strike and sear like a blowtorch to bare skin.
Their 2016 release, “Nonagon Infinity,” brought them widespread popularity, but if you want a taste of their style, it would be easier to start with their January release, “Live at Red Rocks ’22,” rather than dig through their many albums.
Big Thief w/ Lucinda Williams
July 31
The fact that general admission tickets for Big Thief are currently sitting at just below $60 seems like robbery in its own right.
They might not be the most prominent alternative/indie outfit in the mainstream, but Big Thief, for all of the band’s oddities, has enjoyed even more critical reception since the release of their 2022 neo-folk album “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You.”
Essentially the entire track list of “Dragon New Warm Mountain” will translate well to the natural amphitheater’s setting, but so will their past hits, like “Shark Smile,” “Paul” and “Not.”
Attendees are essentially getting a two-for-one deal with the addition of alternative-country icon Lucinda Williams. Her 2001 release, “Essence,” should be every bit as much required listening as her breakthrough album, “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road.”
Ween
Aug. 3
It’s not unexpected to see that tickets for “An Evening with Ween” are coming in at some of the cheapest of the year. Their comedic style keeps some more casual listeners away, but the fact that Ween has maintained an underground following for so long never ceases to surprise.
The two-man duo of Gene and Dean Ween haven’t released a studio album in over 15 years, but their popularity as the oddballs of alternative rock have solidified them with a hardcore fanbase (and critical following) since some of their earliest records of the 1990s.
Their albums “Chocolate and Cheese,” “The Mollusk” and “Quebec” are the most accessible examples of their eclectic experimental style, but they’ve also released an alternative country album and dabbled in gospel, prog, R&B and punk music. But there’s also and should be a selling point for the highly underrated live performance opportunity.
Maggie Rogers w/Alvvays
Aug. 9
Before making her appearance at Red Rocks, Rogers will embark on a series of European tour dates over the course of June before returning to the United States in July. Having recently taken a break from touring and recording to complete her master’s degree at Harvard University, Rogers continues to be a rising star as an alternative singer/songwriter.
She’ll be enlisting the talent of critically acclaimed Canadian indie/shoegaze group Alvvays for this show. The outfit’s long-awaited 2022 release, “Blue Rev,” appeared on many publications’ year-end lists, and the dreamy instrumentation that cascades behind lead singer Molly Rankin’s vocals of asocial infatuations gone awry should reverberate throughout the auditorium with a pleasant warmth.
Tickets went on sale today.
Lainey Wilson
Sept. 26
Whether she’s recognized for her character on the hit series “Yellowstone” or for the popularity of her song “Heart Like A Truck,” Wilson is rapidly taking over modern country music after the release of her fourth studio album, “Bell Bottom Country.”
Tickets went on sale today, and though it looks like the price of general admission is sitting on the precipice of being considered “affordable,” they’re still on-par with, if not cheaper than, the rest of the major venues that she’ll be playing across the region this year.