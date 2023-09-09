ENTER-VID-CHANGELING-REVIEW-MCT

LaKeith Stanfield, left, and Clark Backo in “The Changeling.”

 Eddy Chen

If you know what a changeling is — a substitute child swapped for a real one by fairies or trolls in Northern European folktales — you are already two-thirds of the way to the meat of “The Changeling,” Apple TV+’s adaptation of the 2017 novel by Victor LaValle. (Once you understand that the title is not metaphorical, you are most of the rest of the way.)

Mostly fascinating, sometimes frustrating, and thick with the tension that occurs whenever a baby is involved in supernatural suspense, the series, which premiered Friday, plays with so many ideas that it’s hard to decide exactly what it’s about, in the larger sense. It has something to do with parenting, with marriage and with monsters in the age of smartphones; it has a lot to do with New York City, and a little to do with race — its married protagonists are Black, with white fathers — but not in such a consistent way that it could be called a theme.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus