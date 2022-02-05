“Don’t Dress for Dinner” is a mess, but the cast and crew’s execution is laser focused.
The production has traveled a long road to get to the dinner theater stage of the Historic Atlas Theatre. It’s on it’s third and fourth director, several actors have been replaced, and COVID-19 and weather delays have slowed things down.
But this sequel to “Boeing-Boeing,” a similar comedy, which the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players performed in 2019, is precise in its chaos.
The production is a comedy, but it’s a comedy of errors in the form of a French “farce.” The plot revolves around a cast of six characters who spend the play frantically lying and having affairs with one another, while the omniscient audience gets a kick out of watching each character’s mistruths unfold.
It isn’t often that the Little Theatre gets to put together a farce, a comedy full of deception and rapid wit. The script is tightly packed and highly demanding of its actors, both physically and mentally.
Eccentric characters are shouting over one another and fighting throughout the play, meaning that in the casting process, the directors had to find experienced actors who can tighten a performance to where they won’t miss a beat, no matter how hectic the scene gets.
“No offense to newbies, but this is an intense show,” co-director Heidi Teasley said. “If you’ve never been on stage before, I don’t think this would be a great show for you. Every conversation, they’re cutting each other off and talking over each other, and that can be confusing for a lot of people.
“But these are all veteran actors that I’ve all worked with before, and so I’m confident that we got the right group.”
It’s so demanding that the actors have to keep their pace up even behind stage, a trick that Teasley pulled from her years of experience as a stage manager. There’s a behind-the-scenes art to every production, from quick outfit changes to sudden problem solving, and that’s what Teasley has a knack for.
Some managers work from the booth, looking down at the stage from high above the audience, but Teasley likes to get in the mix with actors. She wants to keep things moving, giving an order to the chaos backstage.
With all of the panic that ensues during “Don’t Dress,” she makes actors hyperventilate between scenes and move their feet just to keep their heart rate up to portray authentic, stress-induced behavior.
Co-director Julia Preston-Fulton takes it a step further, having the actors do 10 jumping jacks before they hit their cue.
“To make part of it even harder, someone is always in a panic onstage; that’s where the humor comes from,” Preston-Fulton said. “The way they react to things is ridiculous. So, in addition to saying your lines, you have to kind of be in an agitated panic state, which doesn’t make it easier to remember your lines.”
Together, Preston-Fulton and Teasley make a two-person team that isn’t competing for a vision, but collaborating and contributing their own strengths to deliver a show that’s tricky to nail down.
This is Preston-Fulton’s first time directing, so it’s good to have some backup, but she’s able to apply her experience working all rungs of the community theater ladder to better advise her actors. In fact, she played the role of the French maid in “Boeing-Boeing,” a role that is reprised in this play.
She can help actors emphasize with their character’s behaviors. It isn’t just what the characters are saying, but how they’re saying it, the way they hang their head in their hands, or anxiously pace back and forth across the stage.
There’s a fine line between creating a character and creating a caricature, which they must be careful not to cross in “Don’t Dress for Dinner.”
Avoiding caricatures in a comedy production is even more difficult. Humor is subjective, and what makes half the audience crack up could leave the rest groaning.
“If something dramatic is happening, like someone is dying, most of the audience is going to have a very similar reaction,” actor Rory Mack said. “But comedy, on the other hand, you may love slapstick, but not like puns. You may appreciate really well-constructed jokes, but not a pie in the face.”
Mack, who plays Bernard in the show, has performed and directed in more than 60 productions over the many years that he has been involved with the Little Theatre Players. But with all his experience, keeping the comedy rhythmic and on pace throughout “Don’t Dress for Dinner” is still a challenge.
If Mack misses his mark, or one of the six actors fumbles a punchline, the whole scene can be thrown off. It’s the nature of the beast, but through repetition and confident rehearsal, the cast has slowly pulled the script together, though it’s taken a good deal of practice.
And while so much of the cast operates in a heightened state, Nancy Stange plays the cook who’s sanity holds the entire production together. She is the only character in the play that knows the truth about everyone else’s scandal.
Consequently, she has to approach the play a little different than the rest of the cast. No doubt, she has to remain in a panic like everyone else, but in classic “farce” fashion, the cook is a little smarter than the rest. She doesn’t usually play the comedic straight man, rather the one making the audience laugh.
“It’s a matter of finding a way to be grounded, but still hit that energy that everybody else is at,” Stange said. “If I come on stage and I’m just perfectly sane and down to earth, our show comes to a flashing halt, and we can’t have that.”