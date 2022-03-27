On April 2, Cheyenne residents won’t need to call an Uber for their night out.
“Tales and Ales: A Drinking Tour with a History Problem” will revert the Visit Cheyenne Trolley back its original function for a downtown pub crawl.
One car will make stops every quarter hour between Danielmark’s Brewing Co., Black Tooth Brewing Co., Chronicles Distilling and the Cheyenne Depot from 3-10 p.m. for crawlers to use at their disposal to get from spot to spot. Each location has special drink deals planned, and you must have a wristband to ride the trolley.
While the trolley only makes four stops, they were strategically chosen to get participants to locations in east, west and south downtown for easier bar hopping. Besides the designated stops, 10 other downtown bars are participating by featuring special drink deals during the event.
At around this time last year, Cheyenne had just weathered the “snowpocalypse,” preventing a pub crawl from filling the streets.
This year, Amber Trevizo, events and special projects coordinator for the Downtown Development Authority, and the rest of the team at the DDA considered how they could make it easier for people to get from one bar to the other.
“Trying to get from The Wigwam out to Black Tooth is quite a trek, especially if it’s colder,” Trevizo said. “It just made it a little bit more comfortable, a little bit easier for people to get around to all of the bars that are participating in the pub crawl.”
In addition to transportation, Visit Cheyenne is also taking the opportunity to provide passengers with a short bit of local history between stops (hence the “Tales” portion of the evening).
The plan is to keep the history simple, with fun facts about about the breweries, passing buildings and ghost stories just to fill the time.
Sue James, transportation and trolley manager at Visit Cheyenne, will take a shift leading some of the trolly rides during the evening. She’s most excited for he history portion of the tour, so the majority of her efforts are focused on memorizing enough trivia about the city to last the whole night.
“We have a lot of things to share, because Cheyenne is very rich with history,” James said. “There’s a lot of things that we can talk about. We’ll be going by a lot of those historic buildings, so we’ll talk about those as well.”
Wristbands for the event are $35 pre-sale at https://visitcheyenne.ticketspice.com/tales-ales-pub-crawl and $40 at the door of Black Tooth Brewing, Danielmark’s Brewing and Chronicles Distilling. An unlimited number of wristbands are available, with all of the proceeds going toward “The Hole” renewal project in downtown Cheyenne.
“Tales and Ales” was partially designed to kick off Cheyenne Restaurant Week, which will run from April 3-9.