Scott Ervin

Dear Kid Whisperer,

My 11-year-old son has been doing judo for the last four months. I have been telling him how great he is after every practice. I don’t know much, but I doubted that he was better than average. He fought three kids from other dojos in his first tournament and lost convincingly each time. He was angry and full of excuses. He is now much less enthusiastic about judo and sort of sulked through his last practice. I know that telling him that he is not actually good at judo is not the answer, so what do I do?

Behavioral consultant Scott Ervin, M.Ed, is a parent and former teacher and principal. He is the author of “The Classroom Behavior Manual: How to Build Relationships, Share Control, and Teach Positive Behaviors,” published by ASCD. More information can be found at www.behavioralleadership.com

