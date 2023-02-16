ENTER-ANTMAN-WASP-QUANTUMANIA-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Kathryn Newton, left, and Paul Rudd in the movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” (Jay Maidment/Walt Disney Studios/TNS)

 Jay Maidment

Time works a little differently in the quantum realm, which may explain why the two-hour “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” lasts an eternity. To be sure, even as I entered the theater and took my seat, I found myself succumbing to a familiar, dread-soaked kind of temporal disorientation.Has it really been only three months since the last Marvel movie? And are there really just three months to go until the next one, and another three months until the one after that?

Once you get sucked back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and the word “cinematic” feels more charitable with each repetition — time swiftly becomes a very flat and cruddy-looking CGI circle.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus