NEW YORK – Midge Maisel marvelously mucked things up this time.
In Season 3 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the show’s titular comedian got her big break as the opening act for singer Shy Williams on his tour. She then threw it away by hinting to an Apollo Theater crowd that Shy is gay, getting her bounced from the European leg of the tour.
Now, she is starting over.
“They certainly are feeling the weight of this giant error in judgment that Midge made heading into Season 4,” star Rachel Brosnahan told the Daily News, referring to Midge and her manager Susie.
“This is a moment where they feel like everything they worked so hard for is on the line, and they have to think bigger and better and smarter to get themselves out of it. But Midge and Susie work best when they’re fueled by fury and desperation.”
The fourth season of the Prime Video series, which premiered its first two episodes Friday, sees the fledgling funnywoman refocus, deciding that she’s not made to be an opener. She gets the headline or she doesn’t take the stage.
“Most comedians are angry. There’s something they’re upset about. I think it’s a good thing for a comic to have that sense of anger,” Alex Borstein, who plays Susie, told The News.
“And I think a lot of times in this business, when you’re swatted down, it’s kind of like Obi-Wan: you come back more powerful than ever. She may have dodged a bullet. Would a career of opening for people have been what she wanted? Is this forcing her to challenge herself even more? Sometimes the business gives exactly what you need.”
This season, which brings the show into the 1960s, was filmed at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn and around the city during the pandemic.
Despite the chaos that Midge creates, her unwitting accomplices – Mom Rose, Dad Abe, ex-husband Joel and her ex-in-laws Moishe and Shirley – stay on the roller coaster (sometimes literally, at Coney Island).
“Family is family. It’s permanent. You try to move on, you try to allow your kids to have autonomy, but somehow you’re always connected,” Tony Shalhoub, who plays Abe, told The News. “It’s a mish-mash, and it’s never-ending.”
Midge has also dragged everyone out of their ruts, whether voluntarily or not. Others are at square one as well: Abe has a new career doing theater reviews for the Village Voice, Rose is launching her matchmaking business, and Joel has his comedy nightspot, The Button Club.
And Susie faces a crisis: She is deep in debt and without family to rely on.
“Without chaos, the show would be pretty boring,” Michael Zegen, who plays Joel, told The News.
“It depends on which side of her chaos you’re on,” Luke Kirby, who plays comedian Lenny Bruce, jumped in.
And the chaos is enough the keep the characters – and the series – moving forward. On Thursday, it was announced the show was renewed for a fifth season, which will be its last.
With the changes the characters are experiencing, there seems to be plenty of ground to cover.
“I’m sure it didn’t feel great for everyone when they were caught in the crossfire but it’s been a reinvention opportunity for almost every character in the show,” Brosnahan said.