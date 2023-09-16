ENTER-TV-CRITIC-REVIEWS-MCT

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in Season 3 of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.”

 Erin Simkin

“The Morning Show” may have originally set out to say something insightful about the news media. But that mission was abandoned long ago. You’ll learn more about how a newsroom works by watching “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

The third season, now streaming on Apple TV+, does reference contemporary crises like the storming of the Capitol and the war in Ukraine, but those issues are just excuses for the characters to drink a lot and behave like idiots. It’s a soap opera without the brilliant insults that elevated “Succession.”

