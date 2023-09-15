ENTER-VID-OTHER-BLACK-GIRL-REVIEW-MCT

Ashleigh Murray, left, and Sinclair Daniel in a scene from “The Other Black Girl.”

 Wilford Harwood

Inspired by her own experiences working at a New York publishing house, Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel “The Other Black Girl” begins with a tantalizing premise. A young woman named Nella is an editorial assistant and the sole Black employee at the otherwise all-white Wagner Books. And then one day she is joined by a new hire named Hazel — the other Black girl of the title.

“It’s like Wagner realized that we’re in 2023 and there can no longer just be one of us,” says Nella, who is initially thrilled. But is Hazel friend or foe?

