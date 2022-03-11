“The Phantom Tollbooth” should make the audience feel like a kid again – if they aren’t a kid already, that is.
This year’s youth production at the Cheyenne Little Theatre is an adaptation of Norton Juster’s “The Phantom Tollbooth,” a whimsical story that provides plenty of lighthearted entertainment for all ages.
The source material is required reading for fifth grade students across Laramie County School District 1. Written in 1961, it tells the fantastical story of a young boy named Milo on his adventure through the Kingdom of Wisdom as he discovers the importance of learning.
Many of the characters that Milo meets throughout the book embody wordplay. He is guided by a “watch dog,” a large half K-9/half clock, named Tock, and meets the twin princes Rhyme and Reason and the Mathmagician, ruler of Digitopolis.
For many students, “The Phantom Tollbooth” is a tricky introduction to wordplay, particularly idioms, and in the Cheyenne Little Theatre adaptation, it’s easy to see why.
Ten-year-old Niko Jespersen, who plays Milo, has 181 lines in the play, by far the most he’s ever had to memorize. Jespersen has been practicing outside of rehearsals, like the directors recommended, to land some of the more confusing lines.
“I’ve been working nonstop on my lines,” Jespersen said before rehearsal Tuesday night. “There’s this one line that I still have no idea how it goes.
“It’s like, ‘Each of you agree that he will disagree with whatever each of you agrees with, and if both of you disagree with the same thing, aren’t you really in agreement?’”
Landing lines like this as the main character of the show is a point of nervousness for Jespersen, though he more readily describes it as a persistent feeling of anxiety. It can feel like the show is resting on his shoulders, especially when he’s already invited his teachers and classmates, some of whom already bought tickets for opening night.
Where he gets relief from that stress is in learning his blocking, or the different movements throughout a scene. When it comes to blocking, the actors have a bit of freedom in how they move, as long as they hit their marks.
The same goes for finding their character.
“Paula, the director, lets us decide what to do, and how that character would act and how that character would feel about things,” Jespersen said. “Milo’s sort of like me, except for the shy part. I’m really outgoing.”
One added facet of a youth production is that while the directors are teaching the kids their parts, they’re also working with them on theater terminology and other technical aspects of acting.
It’s a matter of explaining what they’re doing in the scene and why, rather than letting them figure it out on their own.
Newer actors
Paula Egan-Wright, the director of the play, has had to work overtime with some of the newer actors that are still learning how to memorize lines and present themselves on stage.
There is a high volume of new actors in this production, ranging from ages 9 to 17. A total of 21 actors will portray 47 different characters, and keeping the kids busy with multiple roles is a blessing.
“They’re really talented kids, but it’s a little hard sometimes because there are some newcomers, so they didn’t quite get that you have to get your lines in pretty early,” Egan-Wright said in a recent interview. “So, some of these scenes are late to bloom, but they’re starting to come together.”
The road is bumpy in a youth production. But the early stages of “The Phantom Tollbooth” were promising. Once the cast was selected and sat down for their first table read, Egan-Wright was surprised at how good the actors’ voices and interpretations were.
If there’s ever a hiccup, she’s close by to help the kids along. Her touch is all over this production. She painted the picture book backdrops of every scene, had the connection that supplied all the costumes, and composed and plays the music for a three-piece.
“The Phantom Tollbooth” isn’t just hard to understand for the younger actors, as Egan-Wright was somewhat worried about the difficulty of the play. Luckily, the quality of the script actually elevates the kids’ performances.
While the actors have learned all of their lines, there are still instances where they don’t quite understand the humor behind what they’re saying. As a result, the play works on multiple levels.
Its general whimsy is great for the younger crowd. There also is plenty of comedy for the adults.
“It’s a very whimsical, fun play, and there’s just a ton of wordplay and fun jokes for all ages,” said assistant director Josh Cooper. “That’s another fun strength that we’ve had come with some of the kids: Explaining the fact that some of their lines are jokes, and they don’t realize it. They don’t remember the audience is gonna laugh.”
The most important part of the process is making sure the young actors understand what they’re supposed to be doing, which can take some time. Both directors have taken care to make sure that no actor is left behind in understanding the show.
Repeat participant
Cooper has enjoyed watching the kids make the characters their own.
He tries to encourage them in his first time in a directing role to be flexible and understand how to take direction. Kids need less demanding instruction and more a helping hand – otherwise, you’ll lose them.
Natalyia Kopack, who plays Tock, is in her 11th play with the Little Theatre. She has to dig deep to match the energy her character requires.
In some past plays, there’s been a lot of drama behind the scenes, but for “The Phantom Tollbooth,” it’s all good energy. Throughout the process, the cast has gotten closer, bonding over the difficulty of the lines and carrying the excitement about the show to dispel any nerves of getting on stage, Natalyia said.
“I think it’s really fun to be around these people all the time, especially when you’re with kids your own age, and you’re all working for this,” she said. “You’re all doing the same stuff. It’s just really fun and exciting to be around them.”