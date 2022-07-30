ENTER-VID-RESORT-REVIEW-MCT

Cristin Milioti, left, and William Jackson Harper in “The Resort.” Peacock/TNS

 Peacock

An old flip phone is found by an American woman while vacationing in Mexico with her husband in “The Resort” on Peacock. The couple has arrived at this lush hotel on the Mayan Riviera for their 10-year anniversary. She, in particular, is looking for anything to distract from the boredom and bickering that’s settled over their marriage. And that phone – a banged-up relic from the early 2000s – becomes a welcome distraction. An obsession, really.

It’s a digital time capsule, filled with a stranger’s photos and text messages. Turns out, that stranger was another American – a college kid vacationing in the same area who went missing 15 years earlier.

