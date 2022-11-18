ENTER-VID-REVIEW-TULSA-KING-MCT

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi of the Paramount+ original series “Tulsa King.” (Brian Douglas/Paramount+/Viacom International/TNS)

 Brian Douglas

LOS ANGELES – It’s 2022, for a little while yet, and Sylvester Stallone, 76, is starring in his first scripted television series, the likable crime comedy “Tulsa King,” which premiered Sunday on Paramount+.

Stallone plays Dwight David Manfredi, “a mug lately out of the jug,” in Frank Loesser’s immortal phrase. Dwight, a Mafia panjandrum, has spent 25 years in prison, having taken the rap (as far as I can figure) for his boss “whacking a guy I actually liked who didn’t deserve it” – so complicated, the mob life – and refusing to rat out anyone to reduce his sentence. His wife has divorced him; his daughter is estranged. But instead of receiving some cushy sinecure for his sacrifice, he finds himself exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to “plant a flag.”


