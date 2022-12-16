Tom Cruise wins the award for multiplex superhero of 2022. One of the few old-school movie stars left standing, he pushed back on the salvage-yard business strategy suggesting “Top Gun: Maverick,” in limbo amid a series of pandemic release delays, ought to settle for Paramount’s streaming service. That would’ve been a plus (or, rather, a Plus) for the streaming service but the latest setback for bigger screens worldwide.

Cruise pressured the studio to wait for a pause between pandemic variants, and rolled the dice in May. $1.5 billion worldwide later, the 36-years-later sequel to “Top Gun” flew high all summer. Maybe more sequels should wait 36 years between releases, though merely typing such a sentence gives the Marvel Cinematic Universe the vapors.


