Ed Sheeran leaves Manhattan Federal Court and speaks to members of the media after he was found not guilty in a music copyright trial on May 4, 2023, in New York City.

 Alexi J. Rosenfeld

A potentially ruinous lawsuit is nobody’s idea of the perfect album launch. But that’s kind of how it’s worked out for Ed Sheeran and his new LP.

Last Thursday night, the wildly successful British singer dropped “-” — call the album “Subtract,” in line with his four previous math-themed releases — just hours after a federal jury in New York decided that he hadn’t cribbed from Marvin Gaye’s Motown classic “Let’s Get It On” in writing his smash 2014 ballad “Thinking Out Loud.”

