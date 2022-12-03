Nobody captures the emptiness of wealth like HBO. Regardless of genre, no other network is quite so committed to centering the lives of the rich and dissatisfied, from “Succession” to “The Gilded Age” to “House of the Dragon” to “The White Lotus,” the latter of which is back for another season because, just like the ruling class, these shows are firmly assured of their place in the world.

The geography of “The White Lotus” has shifted from Hawaii to Sicily for Season 2, but the setting remains the same: A luxury five-star hotel with its high thread count linens and gleaming surfaces, filled to the gills with bored and restless guests.


Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus