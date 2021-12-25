hings might get rowdy in the New Year’s Eve Drag Showcase next weekend, but rest assured, it will be a safe space.
The cabaret-style show will be held at the Historic Atlas Theatre on New Year’s Eve, fit with a full bar, champagne toast and party after 2022 has arrived.
Travis Kirchhefer has been organizing the New Year’s Eve Drag Showcase since it began five years ago. Originally, the goal was to bring in a different audience to raise a little money for Cheyenne Little Theatre, much like the annual Drag Queen Bingo Fundraiser used to do for the Wyoming AIDS Assistance.
This is where Kirchhefer’s motivation lay in creating the event. He has served as co-host every year since its inception under his alias – Oblivia, Queen of the Clueless. However, the core of the event has never been about the superficial elements.
“It’s the illusion, but to me it is social commentary, it is improv comedy,” Kirchhefer said. “So it’s trying to make a statement on where we are as a society, what we accept, what we don’t accept. I think that’s part of the reason why people enjoy it so much.”
On the surface, a drag show is boisterous, extreme and confrontational. Much of the sensory experience is deliberately pushed to the highest level.
The show includes seven different performers hailing from across the Front Range, each practicing their own unique routine in solitude, only to bring it all together on the night of the show. It’s for ages 21 and up, meaning crude humor and crass jokes at some people’s expense, but it all comes in the name of good fun.
Beneath the glitz, a drag show creates a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Amid the over-the-top fun is an acceptance, a place where people do not have to fear repercussions for being different.
“It’s the ability to give back that I really care about and also to promote the queer safe space in Cheyenne,” Kirchhefer said. “Knowing that we don’t always have bars where everyone is going to feel comfortable, to be able to go out and welcome people and say that tonight is going to be OK.”
The safe space, as a concept, is not as commonplace as it should be in Wyoming, or Cheyenne, for that matter, though Wyoming Equality Executive Director Sara Burlingame said a good deal of progress has been made in recent years.
Things can be particularly cold during the holiday season for marginalized identities who have been rejected by family members.
“Our concept of a safe space is just someplace where you can feel welcomed, somewhere you feel like you can bring your whole self through the door,” Burlingame said. “Maybe you’re at a work or family celebration where you are only welcomed as long as you only represent a portion of who you are.
“Maybe your partner isn’t welcome. Maybe your gender identity isn’t welcome. All those things can really erode people’s ability to feel their worth and dignity.
Having such a popular event like the New Year’s Eve Drag Showcase is a step in the right direction. Such an event even serves as “economic development” to Burlingame, in the sense that it displays a more accepting community where people can be themselves, attracting a more diverse crowd.
The issue is that marginalized communities have been forced to leave Wyoming to find their safe space. Despite their love for their hometown, they do not feel welcomed, and thus the LGBTQ+ presence in Wyoming struggles to develop.
“I certainly try and keep my professional life separate from my drag performances and my drag persona,” said Nate Doerr, cohost of the event. “Absolutely, let people in, but to have that safe space is just so meaningful.”
When Doerr was first starting out, there were few opportunities for LGBTQ+ community members or allies to celebrate. As drag has gotten more mainstream, he has seen an interest grow and, as a result, seen events like this fill up with genuine supporters.
Many think of drag in a stereotypical manner, such as dressing as the opposite gender and “over-accentuating physical characteristics” of gender. Doerr saw that drag wasn’t about dressing to represent another gender, but “dressing to represent gender as it continues to evolve.”
So Doerr, when he takes on the persona of “Glitta Bear’D,” fills his beard with glitter and gets educational. While he banters with the audience in a manner that’s to be expected, he wants to help perpetuate the idea of a safe space. This means he allows for questions with the goal of opening a dialogue, especially for those who are at their first drag show.
“Even though I’ve done a lot of community theater, improv terrifies me,” Doerr said. “That’s just, you know, why I take the approach that I do. It’s authentic and natural to me, and it makes me that much more unique.”
The beauty of the showcase is that each performer contributes something different.
Like Kirchhefer, he has been attending drag shows much longer than he has been participating in them. Over time, he has seen how varied drag performances are with such room for interpretation of what the art form of “drag” really is.
“There’s a comfort in embracing a persona that isn’t your day-to-day life, you know. It’s a bit of a way to escape reality, if you will,” Doerr said. “Just to be an entertainer, and to be an entertainer while celebrating self-expression, celebrating identity, culture, community and, of course, LGBTQ+ pride.”