From left, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx in “They Cloned Tyrone.”

 Parrish Lewis

The comic sci-fi blaxploitation homage “They Cloned Tyrone” is a wild genre mashup that mixes styles and influences from across the genre spectrum, like a trip to the video store with nods to filmmakers John Carpenter, Spike Lee, Boots Riley and others.

Co-writer and director Juel Taylor’s feature debut is a little bit “Get Out,” a little bit “The Cabin in the Woods” and a little bit “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” while being equal parts weighty and fun. And it wrings fruitful performances from its trio of leads, John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and scene-stealer Teyonah Parris.

