Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne Farmers Market – Sept. 4, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Free! Family Day: Amazing Archaeology – Sept. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Does your family DIG archaeology? Then gather your excavation crew, grab your trowel, and come down to the museum. Join museum staff as they celebrate Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month with an entire day full of archaeological adventure. Learn about the rich human history of this region and the world by participating in fun games and activities, getting creative with arts and crafts and meeting real-life archaeologists. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Free! Bridges – Sept. 4, 1 p.m. For children of all ages. Build, test and learn about bridges. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Cars and Coffee – Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Free! “The Other America, Revisited” – Sept. 5, 10 a.m. Fredrick Douglas Dixon, director of the University of Wyoming’s Center for Black Studies, will speak at Highlands Presbyterian Church, 2390 Pattison Ave. Attend in person, if vaccinated, or watch on Zoom. Email the Rev. Rodger McDaniel at rmc81448@gmail.com for theZoom link or other information. highlandsofcheyenne.com
Tuesday Farmers Market – Sept. 7, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Gardening and Grub: Edible Flowers – Sept. 7, 4 p.m. For children of all ages. Learn about and sample the edible flowers in our garden. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Cheyenne Heritage Quilters – Sept. 7, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne Heritage Quilters will host local quilter Penny Olive. She will show the group how to combine machine embroidery and machine quilting, as well as discuss how to pick the correct thread for your project. First United Methodist Church, 108 W. 18th St.
Tuesday Night Comedy – Sept. 7, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series – Sept. 8, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Gardening and Grub: Herbs and Bees – Sept. 8, 4 p.m. For children of all ages. Observe the bees buzzing around our herb garden and sample some local honey. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Gardening and Grub: Tomatoes – Sept. 9, 4 p.m. For children of all ages. Harvest tomatoes from our garden and sample different ways to eat them. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Cheyenne Artwalk – Sept. 9, 5-8 p.m. Come enjoy original artwork at Cheyenne Artwalk. During this monthly event, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants play host to a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Various locations, including Freedom’s Edge Brewing, Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, Cheyenne Artists Guild, Blue Door Arts and Art @the Hynds. www.cheyenneartwalk.com
Free! Brown Bag Book Club – Sept. 9, 6-7 p.m. Brown Bag Book Club will meet twice during the month of September. The group will review the first half of the book on Sept. 9 and the second half on Sept. 23. Participants can bring a “brown bag” meal, and desserts and drinks will be provided. This month’s book is “Because of Winn-Dixie.” RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar to reserve your spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Storytime and Craft – Sept. 10, 11 a.m. For pre-school aged children. Stories and projects are based on a weekly theme. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Comedy Night at The Met – Sept. 10, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh along with a group at this special comedy night. There will be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Young Dubliners With Reno Divorce Concert – Sept. 10, 8 p.m. $20. Enjoy this live performance by The Young Dubliners, a Celtic rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1988 that has since released nine albums. Denver-based punk/alternative country group Reno Divorce will also perform. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Cheyenne Farmers Market – Sept. 11, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Free! Structure Pruning Classes – Sept. 11, 9-11 a.m., The Pointe gazebo park, and 12:30-2:30 p.m., Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. The Laramie County Conservation District will offer free structure pruning classes, but class size will be limited. RSVP to info@lccdnet.org or 307-772-2600.
Free! Wild West Air Show – Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Come celebrate 101 years of aviation in Cheyenne with a day of aerial demonstrations, static aircraft displays, food, drinks and more. Parking will be at the JAX parking lot with free transportation over to the Wyoming Air National Guard base. Wyoming Air National Guard, 217 Dell Range Blvd.
Historic Ranch Tour Series: Davissa Ranch – Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $50 (and include a picnic lunch on the ranch property). The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum is continuing its work to create programs that focus on Western culture and ranch life. This ranch tour will feature a presentation on the history of Laramie County ranches, ranch life and the ranch’s connection with Cheyenne Frontier Days. These tours include a picnic lunch on the property. Davissa Ranch, but meet at the CFD Old West Museum (for a trolley ride to the ranch), 4610 Carey Ave. jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org
Free! Heirlooms and Blooms Harvest Market – Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Don’t wait for the chill of the holiday season to start your gift shopping. Head to this expanded indoor/outdoor market at the most bountiful time of year at the Gardens. This two-day event will have a variety of regionally made gifts from artists and craftsmen selling everything from home decor and woodworking to dog treats and baked goods. Make it an outing for the whole family and enjoy a bite to eat from food vendors, along with several kids activities. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Cheyenne Bonsai Society Meeting/Program – Sept. 11, 10 a.m. The Cheyenne Bonsai Society meets every second Saturday in the classroom of the Paul Smith Children’s Village. Meetings are open to anyone with an interest in bonsai, regardless of experience. September’s topic will be preparing trees for a show. For more information, contact Jessica Friis at jfriis@cheyennecity.org Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Cars, Cigars and Guitars Car Show – Sept. 11, 3-8 p.m. $100 per person, includes grounds access, car show, entertainment, cigars, live music, and food and beverage. Raising funds for Girls on the Run, COMEA, Skills USA, K9’s For Mobility and Unaccompanied Students Initiative, the event is a volunteer effort by Cheyenne AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211. carscigarsguitars.com
Free! Wild West Air Show – Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Come celebrate 101 years of aviation in Cheyenne with a day of aerial demonstrations, static aircraft displays, food, drinks and more. Parking will be at the JAX parking lot with free transportation over to the Wyoming Air National Guard base. Wyoming Air National Guard, 217 Dell Range Blvd.
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon/Program – Sept. 13, 11:30 a.m. $25 with a reservation, $30 at the door. Cheryl Tuck-Smith will provide attendees with the history of her Uncle Harry’s ranch. Mr. Harry Farthing was the first Farthing ranch in Laramie County. Cheryl and her sister, Teema, still retain a portion of the ranch. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. Reservations to Jeanne at 307-632-6589
Tuesday Farmers Market – Sept. 14, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Flight – Sept. 14, 4 p.m. For school-aged children, build and test several flying objects. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club – Sept. 14, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of September. The group, for grades 6-8, will meet on Zoom to review the first half of the graphic novel on Sept. 14 and the second half on Sept. 28. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the library or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. This month’s novel is “New Kid” by Jerry Craft. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar to reserve your spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Night Comedy – Sept. 14, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Flight – Sept. 15, 4 p.m. For school-aged children, build and test several flying objects. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Flight – Sept. 16, 4 p.m. For school-aged children, build and test several flying objects. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Family NASA Night – Sept. 16, 7-8:30 p.m. On Oct. 31, NASA is planning the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. Come learn more about the telescope and what makes it so amazing. The group will do some fun interactive space projects and even have the chance to view Neptune while it’s the closest to our planet that it will be all year! You can drop in any time throughout the event or stay for the whole time. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Storytime and Craft – Sept. 17, 11 a.m. For pre-school aged children. Stories and projects are based on a weekly theme. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Recover Wyoming’s 10th Annual Cajun Fest – Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m. mingle, 6 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. comedy performance, 8:30 p.m. live auction. $60. Support Recover Wyoming’s programs and services at this annual fundraiser. This dinner-and-a-show features Mark Lundholm, a comic and motivational speaker who has performed in all 50 states and 10 foreign countries. Lundholm has appeared on Comedy Central, CBS and NBC, and has written and performed his own one-man show off-Broadway in New York City. ANB Bank Leadership Center, Laramie County Community College Clay Pathfinder Building, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-421-7261
Johnny & The Mongrels Concert – Sept. 17, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Fort Collins, Colorado-based band that focused on “funk-filled heart and a deep bayou soul.” The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Dueling Pianos – Sept. 17, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Farmers Market – Sept. 18, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Free! Flight – Sept. 18, 1 p.m. For school-aged children, build and test several flying objects. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
63rd Annual Symphony Gala – Sept. 18, 5 p.m. cocktail hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner. $125. Join the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra for an evening of elegance and glamour to kick off the new season. The evening includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, live entertainment and silent and live auctions. Grand Ballroom at Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-778-8561
Dueling Pianos – Sept. 18, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Relative Theatrics Presents “Riding Bicycles in the Rain” – Sept. 10-11, 17-18 and 24-25, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 12 and 19, 2:30 p.m. $16 general admission, $14 students and seniors. (Viewer discretion advised.) Atlanta-based playwright Erin Considine captures a snapshot of remote living: Just outside of Nowhere sits a small farmhouse. Just inside that farmhouse sits an old marine with a lousy attitude and a heart bypass. Brady returns to both the farmhouse and the father she thought she’d left behind just long enough to get him back on his feet. While Brady is stagnating in suburbia, she meets James, and together they ponder God, armadillos and the possibility of falling in love. Gryphon Theatre, Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St., Laramie
The Front Range
Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival – Sept. 10-12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The 45th annual event features Scottish Highland athletic competitions, hurling and jousting demonstrations, Irish and Highland dance performances, dog exhibitions, folk and rock musical performances, Scottish and Irish food, drinks and crafts. Festival parade, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11; Estes Park International Tattoo (one of the largest and longest established military music displays in the U.S.), 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11. 1209 Manford Ave., Estes Park, Colorado www.ScotFest.com
Free! 32nd Annual Denver Art Museum Friendship Powwow – Sept. 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. As one of the Denver Art Museum’s longest-running events, the Friendship Powwow is an opportunity for all families and generations to come together and celebrate the diverse Indigenous communities across Denver and the Front Range. Featuring American Indian Dance competitions, hands-on activities for the whole family, as well as artists and vendor booths. Denver Indian Center, Inc., 4407 Morrison Road, and livestreamed free of charge on the museum’s official Facebook page and YouTube account. www.denverartmuseum.org