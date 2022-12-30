ENTER-MOVIE-2023-PREVIEW-1-MCT

Margot Robbie stars in “Barbie.” Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS

 Warner Bros. Pictures

A new year, a new list of reasons to eat popcorn. Here are some of the notable movies that will be gracing the multiplexes in the coming year; note that movie release dates, as always, are subject to change.

”Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus