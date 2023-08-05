The good guys wore white, the bad guys wore black. But take a look at recent media depicting the rough and tumble West, and it’ll seem like there will never again be a clean-cut hero to navigate the fray.
In a time when the modern West is experiencing a resurgence in popularity, conniving characters of popular series like “Yellowstone” spend years getting over on one another for anything from land and dirty money, to bragging rights and packs of mint chewing gum.
Then there’s Walt Longmire, the eponymous character of Wyoming author Craig Johnson’s critically acclaimed “Longmire” series. He's no angel sent down from heaven, but Longmire has managed to survive as one of the good guys for almost two decades now.
“One of the things I think Walt has as a little bit of an advantage over some of the later (characters) that have come up lately is that he is a good guy,” Johnson said in a call from his Ucross, Wyoming, ranch on Thursday morning. “He's a decent guy. The way I’d describe Walt is if I slide off I-25 in January in the middle of the night, into a snowbank – the headlights I see coming up behind me – I want it to be Walt Longmire in that truck.”
He might be the good guy, but Walt’s faith in humanity is tested in the latest entry in the long-running series of novels.
The 19th book, “The Longmire Defense,” is set for release on Sept. 5. The story weaves between Longmire and tales of his grandfather, Lloyd, forcing the sheriff of fictional Absaroka County, Wyoming, to investigate his family history and reconcile with a tumultuous past.
Twenty years is a long time to spend developing a character, and devoted readers will be rewarded with some revelatory history between Longmire and his grandfather, who also once served as sheriff. In this case, bread crumbs that Johnson has sprinkled throughout the series lead to the central case in this book.
"The only place where (Walt and Lloyd) actually could withstand each other to a great extent was on the chess board,” he said. “His grandfather taught him how to play chess, hence the name (of the book). There’s a defensive move that they use in the family whenever they get caught in a difficult situation called the “Longmire Defense,” and his grandfather taught it to him.
“It's fun for me to go back and find those things. Why would you want to write about a character for 20 years if you weren't going to go back and find those key elements in their past and in their relationships?”
Back when “The Cold Dish” debuted the character of Walt Longmire in 2004, Johnson wasn’t facing a world of neo-Western media like he is today. The book series was adapted into a Netflix series that ran from 2012-17, making it a precursor to the Western craze that would ensue in the coming years.
Morally ambiguous characters are nothing new, but they’ve returned to prominence in the last several years. That's ironic, because they’re exactly what brought “Longmire” to fruition in the first place.
“This kind of anti-hero thing has kind of run its course. When I first started writing the book, everything in film and crime fiction was noir. It was these hyper-violent, dark, gritty detectives from big cities burying bodies in their backyards,” he said. “I just said, ‘You know what? If we had a sheriff in the least populated county in the least-populated state, that would be something different, wouldn’t it? That's kind of how all of it was born.”
Regardless of outside influences, Johnson has always made it a goal to accurately represent history and current events. There’s little that irks Johnson more than modern stories that depict Wyoming like it’s been hogtied by the tropes of the Wild West – or when the plot follows something that simply never would happen in the state.
For example: Walt Longmire would never face an international terrorist organization, and he certainly wouldn’t find himself solving a murder on a cruise ship. Instead, “The Longmire Defense” is inspired by what Johnson has gathered from news clippings and, in particular, one true story written by Montana nonfiction author Elmer Keith, who’s more widely known for developing the .357 and .44 Magnum cartridges.
Similar to many proud Wyoming authors, the book features locations, references and issues that Wyoming and its people experience every day – including a visit to the Wyoming State Archives and the state Treasurer's Office here in Cheyenne.
Readers, be they in Wyoming, the Rocky Mountain Region or greater Western United States, know when they’re being asked to suspend their disbelief, and Johnson never looks to impose that upon them. This is especially true when it pertains to law enforcement.
“I think he's very emblematic of, you know, an awful lot of the people that are in law enforcement, certainly here in Wyoming and Rocky Mountain West,” Johnson said. "A lot of people take those jobs because they have a faith and a belief like that in human beings. They make incredible sacrifices and work very hard to try and help stitch together the community on a full-time basis.”
“He's not perfect, but he's a good guy, and he tries to do the right thing. And I don't know, I think that describes an awful lot of us and a lot of people respond to that.”
Southeast Wyomingites will have two opportunities to visit with Johnson when he comes to the Laramie County Library at 2 p.m. Sept. 23 and Blue Mountain Books in Laramie at 6 p.m. the same day. He will also visit the Tattered Cover Book Store in Denver on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. and the Natrona Public Library in Casper on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.
