21 events to attend in 2021

20200216-todo-glass-mc-2.JPG (FOR 2021 STORY)
Artist Barb Christofferson's "Just Another Polar Bear" stained glass piece hangs on display during the 37th annual Glass Art Show on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.

Everything is a question mark when it comes to the next several months, but we’re choosing to believe these events can go forward as planned.

So, let’s all manifest that same vision for 2021 and mark the calendar with these must-attend events for the new year.

1) 2021 Glass Art Show

When: Jan. 26-March 15

Where: Cheyenne Botanic Gardens

Cost: Free

Online: www.botanic.org

Take a journey through the Orangerie and enjoy this year’s collection of original glass art pieces. Masks are required for the duration of every visit, and everything will be spread out along a one-way path to keep everyone safe.

2) Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents: “Riveting Rhapsodies”

When: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.

Cost: $12-$47

Online: www.cheyennesymphony.org

Enjoy this eclectic concert featuring the Helios Piano Trio and works such as Beethoven’s Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano, op. 56 and Watkins’ Soul of Remembrance.

3) Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents: “Capricious Classics”

When: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.

Cost: $12-$47

Online: www.cheyennesymphony.org

This Masterpiece series concert features Anton Rist and Kellan Toohey, clarinets, and Mozart’s Symphony No. 4.

4) Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus Presents: “Love”

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, March 6

Where: LCSD1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave.

Cost: Free

Online: www.cheyenneaccc.com

Celebrate Valentine’s Day late with this love-themed concert spotlighting Cheyenne’s most talented young voices.

5) Jo Koy

When: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 20

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.

Cost: $47-$167

Online: www.cheyenneevents.org

One of America’s best stand-up comics is coming to Cheyenne during this rescheduled tour, which celebrates how far his career has come since his modest beginning performing at a Las Vegas coffee house.

6) Shen Yun

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 26

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.

Cost: $80-$150

Online: www.cheyenneevents.org

In 2006, a group of Chinese artists with the shared dream of preserving the best of China’s cultural heritage came together in New York to share their artistry with the world. The result is Shen Yun, the world’s most recognized classical Chinese dance company.

7) Jim Breuer

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. and another with doors open at 9 p.m., show at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30

Where: The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave.

Cost: $35

Online: www.thelincolncheyenne.com

Comic storyteller Jim Breuer came to national attention after his appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and in the cult classic film “Half Baked.” Now he’s coming to Cheyenne to help you through this odd year with a laugh-out-loud show.

8) Cheyenne Little Theatre Players Presents: “The Importance of Being Earnest”

When: April 9-25

Where: Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd.

Cost: TBD

Online: www.cheyennelittletheatre.org

Watch Oscar Wilde’s comedic classic come to life in this CLTP production following characters maintaining fictitious personae to escape their social obligations.

9) Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents: “Fantastic Finales”

When: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.

Cost: $12-$47

Online: www.cheyennesymphony.org

CSO’s 2020-21 season is ending on a high note with Beethoven’s “Emperor” piano concerto performed by Michael Roll. (Livestream tickets are also available for the 7:30 p.m. performance.)

10) Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus Presents: “Joy”

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 2

Where: South High School, 1213 W. Allison Road

Cost: Free

Online: www.cheyenneaccc.com

Soar through spring with the help of this uplifting concert showcasing many of the most skilled young singers in Laramie County.

11) Cheyenne Little Theatre Players Presents: “Cabaret”

When: May 7-23

Where: Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway

Cost: TBD

Online: www.cheyennelittletheatre.org

Tomorrow belongs to all of us in this CLTP production, which plans to end the theater’s 2020-21 season with the kind of musical extravaganza we haven’t seen since pre-pandemic times.

12) Whiskey Myers and The Steel Woods Concert

When: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 15

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.

Cost: $30-$50

Online: www.cheyenneevents.org

After playing more than 2,000 live shows since its emergence in 2007, genre-bending band Whiskey Myers is bringing its outlaw fusion style (which has been featured on seasons 1 and 2 of Paramount Network’s hit show “Yellowstone”) to Cheyenne.

13) Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents: “Hausmusik 2: Helios Piano Trio”

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16

Where: Surbrugg Prentice Auditorium at Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive

Cost: Adults $45, students $25

Online: www.cheyennesymphony.org

CSO presents this intimate afternoon with University of Wyoming faculty violinist John Fadial, cellist Beth Vander borgh and pianist Chi-Chen Wu, who will perform a variety of trios.

14) Tech N9ne Concert

When: Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17

Where: The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave.

Cost: $33

Online: www.thelincolncheyenne.com

Aaron Dontez Yates, better known by his stage name Tech N9ne, is coming to Cheyenne to show why he’s sold more than 2 million albums, and has had music featured in numerous films, TV shows and video games.

15) Home Free Concert

When: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Friday, June 4

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.

Cost: $18.50-$299

Online: www.cheyenneevents.org

The Dive Bar Saints World Tour lives on to showcase Home Free, country music’s self-professed “only real a cappella group.”

16) Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra: “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” In Concert

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.

Cost: $12-$55

Online: www.cheyennesymphony.org

This rescheduled event will feature CSO musicians performing a live accompaniment while the iconic Indiana Jones film plays behind them.

17) Cheyenne Frontier Days

When: July 23-Aug. 1

Where: Frontier Park and other Cheyenne locations

Cost: Various

Online: www.cfdrodeo.com

The “Daddy of ‘em All” is turning 125, and everyone’s invited. We also missed last year, so that means it’s time to party twice as hard at America’s largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration.

18) Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Concert

When: Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.

Cost: $29.50-$168.50

Online: www.cheyenneevents.org

With a refreshed lineup and newfound energy, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band remains one of the most accomplished bands in American roots music – and now they’re coming to Cheyenne.

19) Michael W. Smith Concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.

Cost: $25-$75

Online: www.cheyenneevents.org

Grammy Award-winning singer Michael W. Smith has sold more than 15 million albums. His 17-city spring tour stopped short due to the pandemic, but he’s back and making a stop in the capital city.

20) Mannheim Steamroller Christmas By Chip Davis Concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.

Cost: $15-$73

Online: www.cheyenneevents.org

Although 2020 was the first year Mannheim Steamroller was unable to tour in 35 years, 2021 will mark its epic return with original Christmas hits from the group’s first Christmas album.

21) The Fab Four Concert

When: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.

Cost: $26.50-$63.50

Online: www.cheyenneevents.org

This Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute group is bringing its famous attention to detail to Cheyenne for one evening only.

Niki Kottmann is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s features editor. She can be reached at nkottmann@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3135. Follow her on Twitter at @niki_mariee.

