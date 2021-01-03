21 events to attend in 2021

Everything is a question mark when it comes to the next several months, but we’re choosing to believe these events can go forward as planned.
So, let’s all manifest that same vision for 2021 and mark the calendar with these must-attend events for the new year.
1) 2021 Glass Art Show
When: Jan. 26-March 15
Where: Cheyenne Botanic Gardens
Cost: Free
Online: www.botanic.org
Take a journey through the Orangerie and enjoy this year’s collection of original glass art pieces. Masks are required for the duration of every visit, and everything will be spread out along a one-way path to keep everyone safe.
2) Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents: “Riveting Rhapsodies”
When: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23
Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
Cost: $12-$47
Online: www.cheyennesymphony.org
Enjoy this eclectic concert featuring the Helios Piano Trio and works such as Beethoven’s Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano, op. 56 and Watkins’ Soul of Remembrance.
3) Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents: “Capricious Classics”
When: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27
Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
Cost: $12-$47
Online: www.cheyennesymphony.org
This Masterpiece series concert features Anton Rist and Kellan Toohey, clarinets, and Mozart’s Symphony No. 4.
4) Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus Presents: “Love”
When: 4 p.m. Saturday, March 6
Where: LCSD1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave.
Cost: Free
Online: www.cheyenneaccc.com
Celebrate Valentine’s Day late with this love-themed concert spotlighting Cheyenne’s most talented young voices.
5) Jo Koy
When: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 20
Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
Cost: $47-$167
Online: www.cheyenneevents.org
One of America’s best stand-up comics is coming to Cheyenne during this rescheduled tour, which celebrates how far his career has come since his modest beginning performing at a Las Vegas coffee house.
6) Shen Yun
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 26
Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
Cost: $80-$150
Online: www.cheyenneevents.org
In 2006, a group of Chinese artists with the shared dream of preserving the best of China’s cultural heritage came together in New York to share their artistry with the world. The result is Shen Yun, the world’s most recognized classical Chinese dance company.
7) Jim Breuer
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. and another with doors open at 9 p.m., show at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30
Where: The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave.
Cost: $35
Online: www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Comic storyteller Jim Breuer came to national attention after his appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and in the cult classic film “Half Baked.” Now he’s coming to Cheyenne to help you through this odd year with a laugh-out-loud show.
8) Cheyenne Little Theatre Players Presents: “The Importance of Being Earnest”
When: April 9-25
Where: Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd.
Cost: TBD
Online: www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Watch Oscar Wilde’s comedic classic come to life in this CLTP production following characters maintaining fictitious personae to escape their social obligations.
9) Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents: “Fantastic Finales”
When: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17
Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
Cost: $12-$47
Online: www.cheyennesymphony.org
CSO’s 2020-21 season is ending on a high note with Beethoven’s “Emperor” piano concerto performed by Michael Roll. (Livestream tickets are also available for the 7:30 p.m. performance.)
10) Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus Presents: “Joy”
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 2
Where: South High School, 1213 W. Allison Road
Cost: Free
Online: www.cheyenneaccc.com
Soar through spring with the help of this uplifting concert showcasing many of the most skilled young singers in Laramie County.
11) Cheyenne Little Theatre Players Presents: “Cabaret”
When: May 7-23
Where: Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway
Cost: TBD
Online: www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Tomorrow belongs to all of us in this CLTP production, which plans to end the theater’s 2020-21 season with the kind of musical extravaganza we haven’t seen since pre-pandemic times.
12) Whiskey Myers and The Steel Woods Concert
When: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 15
Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
Cost: $30-$50
Online: www.cheyenneevents.org
After playing more than 2,000 live shows since its emergence in 2007, genre-bending band Whiskey Myers is bringing its outlaw fusion style (which has been featured on seasons 1 and 2 of Paramount Network’s hit show “Yellowstone”) to Cheyenne.
13) Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents: “Hausmusik 2: Helios Piano Trio”
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16
Where: Surbrugg Prentice Auditorium at Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive
Cost: Adults $45, students $25
Online: www.cheyennesymphony.org
CSO presents this intimate afternoon with University of Wyoming faculty violinist John Fadial, cellist Beth Vander borgh and pianist Chi-Chen Wu, who will perform a variety of trios.
14) Tech N9ne Concert
When: Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17
Where: The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave.
Cost: $33
Online: www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Aaron Dontez Yates, better known by his stage name Tech N9ne, is coming to Cheyenne to show why he’s sold more than 2 million albums, and has had music featured in numerous films, TV shows and video games.
15) Home Free Concert
When: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Friday, June 4
Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
Cost: $18.50-$299
Online: www.cheyenneevents.org
The Dive Bar Saints World Tour lives on to showcase Home Free, country music’s self-professed “only real a cappella group.”
16) Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra: “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” In Concert
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12
Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
Cost: $12-$55
Online: www.cheyennesymphony.org
This rescheduled event will feature CSO musicians performing a live accompaniment while the iconic Indiana Jones film plays behind them.
17) Cheyenne Frontier Days
When: July 23-Aug. 1
Where: Frontier Park and other Cheyenne locations
Cost: Various
Online: www.cfdrodeo.com
The “Daddy of ‘em All” is turning 125, and everyone’s invited. We also missed last year, so that means it’s time to party twice as hard at America’s largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration.
18) Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Concert
When: Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4
Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
Cost: $29.50-$168.50
Online: www.cheyenneevents.org
With a refreshed lineup and newfound energy, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band remains one of the most accomplished bands in American roots music – and now they’re coming to Cheyenne.
19) Michael W. Smith Concert
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7
Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
Cost: $25-$75
Online: www.cheyenneevents.org
Grammy Award-winning singer Michael W. Smith has sold more than 15 million albums. His 17-city spring tour stopped short due to the pandemic, but he’s back and making a stop in the capital city.
20) Mannheim Steamroller Christmas By Chip Davis Concert
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18
Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
Cost: $15-$73
Online: www.cheyenneevents.org
Although 2020 was the first year Mannheim Steamroller was unable to tour in 35 years, 2021 will mark its epic return with original Christmas hits from the group’s first Christmas album.
21) The Fab Four Concert
When: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
Cost: $26.50-$63.50
Online: www.cheyenneevents.org
This Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute group is bringing its famous attention to detail to Cheyenne for one evening only.