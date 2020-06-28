Jim Decklever and Toni (Stoddard) Decklever recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
Toni and Jim met through mutual friends while attending East High School, started dating and later got married on June 14, 1980, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Cheyenne.
After they were married, they lived in Greeley, Colorado, for a short time while Toni attended nursing school and Jim worked for an auto parts company. After, they returned to Cheyenne where they raised their three children: Michael Decklever of Champaign, Illinois; Krista Edwards of Riverton, Wyoming; and Jessica Connell of Aurora, Colorado.
Jim has worked for the Board of Public Utilities in Cheyenne for more than 30 years. Toni, a registered nurse, has worked a variety of jobs within her profession as a clinical nurse, health occupations teacher, Wyoming Skills USA director, Wyoming Nurses Association lobbyist, and is now self-employed as a CPR instructor for the American Heart Association.
For more than 25 years, they have enjoyed being part of a local dinner group where they gather with good friends and indulge in gourmet cuisine. They love traveling to see their children and seven (soon to be eight) grandchildren.