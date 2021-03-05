40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale aims to support a diverse array of artists

On March 7, 2020, the 39th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale opened to the public at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. What was supposed to be a month-and-a-half long celebration of the most talented artists in the emerging Western art scene was cut short when it closed just nine days after opening to non-members.
Like most 2020 events, the culprit was a then-mysterious disease caused by a respiratory virus. But as COVID-19-related health orders loosen and people begin to seek entertainment outside the home, art show coordinator Cameron Green looks forward to opening the 40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale this weekend.
“The (2020) show just kind of sat in the dark for four or five weeks,” Green said. “And it was really depressing because that was a really beautiful show. We had a lot of really great artwork, a lot of artists put a lot of time into it. … Our jurors this year, they went through and picked 230 pieces out of 695 pieces.”
Green said that submission number is up by more than 100 compared to last year, making it fair to assume many artists used their down time in 2020 to work on their next big piece. Jurors Anne Brown (fine art connoisseur) and Jason Williams (photographer and CEO of Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris) scored all the submissions on a scale of 1-7, with 7 being the best rating. Green said this year, he dropped the idea of an artwork quota. Instead, he only accepted submissions with a score of 5 or higher.
The new method freed him from the feeling of being cornered or more limited by the guidelines, he said, and the result is one of the most diverse shows yet. The most popular medium was sculpture, closely followed by watercolor painting, acrylic painting and mixed media.
One example of the latter is Sacramento, California-based artist Vanessa Compton’s “Sacred and Profane,” a hand-cut collage and oil on canvas. The work is unlike anything the museum would normally display, Green admitted, adding that’s what makes it so attractive.
The piece features the deep orange and purple colors of a Southwestern sunset alongside imagery ranging from a black snake to a man in Indigenous garb, and its painted warm landscape juxtaposed with striking portrait and animal photography make it pop on the far-left wall of the show.
“A love letter to masculinity and an elegy to a Lakota prophecy, as manifested by the Dakota Access Pipeline and pipelines built across North America,” Compton’s artist note states of the piece. “In the prophecy, a black snake rises from the deep, bringing with it great sorrow and great destruction. There is another prophecy spoken of by several nations: the prophecy of the Seventh Generation, which foretells a time when young people will lead an uprising, joining with other peoples to defend land and sustainability and allow humans to continue living on the Earth.”
Green said it’s crucial to show a variety of styles within Western art because the genre is constantly changing, and the more fresh perspectives the show can offer, the broader its reach. Artists such as Cheyenne painter Steve Knox, he noted, offer a more minimalistic and modern style that can particularly connect with younger generations who might be less likely to attend a traditional Western art show.
“One of the big differences between the Western Art Show and Western Spirit is Western Spirit tends to experiment a little bit more with new mediums,” Green said. “And that’s why it’s new and emerging. Because you know, every artist is always emerging, even if they’ve been in the game for a really long time, they’re emerging with new styles and the things that they’re doing. And this is a great demonstration of that. It’s a demonstration of what’s going on not only nationally in Western art, but locally.”
When the Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale started 40 years ago, Green said it was meant to be sort of a sibling show to the Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show & Sale. The goal was to get participating artists the exposure they needed to grow and eventually become prominent enough for the CFD show. But in recent years, Western Spirit has taken on a life of its own and includes artists ranging from just a couple years experience to 15-plus years.
The change is likely due to the audience Western Spirit has grown, Green added, which is increasingly younger and from beyond just Wyoming and nearby Western states.
The experimental nature of the show has encouraged painters such as Matt Atkinson to move into mediums that are less comfortable for them, which is reflected in his drawing “Many Winters” that he described on his Facebook page as follows:
“A man who has lived through so many victories and struggles contemplates the changes he sees in his world, while clinging to the memories that have given him strength his whole life. He knows his world is changing, and it brings up contemplation. ... This piece took two months of solid work, pulling me through moments of joy and frustration. It is a portrait for which a friend posed, but there is also a lot of me in the image; a man seeing the changes happening in his life, and trying to hang on to what he knows while preparing for what is yet to come. It’s a struggle we all go through, and hopefully that makes this a special drawing, and not merely a serene portrait. It’s a drawing about being opened by what we value, even as we see our lives changing.”
The piece was particularly striking to Green because it represents Atkinson’s heritage as a member of the Blackfeet Nation, whereas in Western art, Native individuals are often depicted by non-Natives. By depicting an elder in his own community in “Many Winters,” Atkinson took back the narrative and was able to represent his own people.
In addition to sharing experimental works by both emerging and established artists, Green said he hopes this show can help bolster one of the communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
“This year, I think it’s really important for the community to come out and buy artwork from the show,” he said. “It’s not only supporting the museum, but you’re also supporting these artists. And artists themselves are small businesses. If we can’t support small businesses and artists, then we as a community can’t be as strong together. So, I think it’s really important for people to come and support these artists because this is their way of income.”