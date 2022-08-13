ENTER-TV-WEEKEND-GUIDE-2-MCT

Patton Oswalt, left, and James Morosini are an estranged father and son in “I Love My Dad.” (Magnolia Pictures/TNS)

 Magnolia Pictures

‘A League of Their Own’

This eight-part series makes a couple of nods to the beloved 1992 film, including a Rosie O’Donnell cameo and a twist on the immortal line about no crying in baseball. But creators Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham have a more ambitious game plan. Jacobson, one-half of the “Broad City” team, plays a small-town catcher who must confront her own racial prejudices and sexual orientation as she tries to lead her Rockford Peaches to a championship. The writers’ social agenda often overshadows the action on the diamond. But the cast of seasoned pros, including a terrific D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”), will keep you rooting for the team no matter your political leanings. Friday, Prime Video

