ENTER-TV-WEEKEND-GUIDE-MCT

Viggo Mortensen, left, Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman, Colin Farrell and Thiraphat “Tui” Sajakul portray cave divers in “Thirteen Lives.” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/Amazon Studios/TNS)

 Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

‘Thirteen Lives’

Raise your hands if you thought Ron Howard still had a good movie left in him. Actually, “Thirteen Lives” is great in its matter-of-fact, day-by-day account of the 2018 efforts to rescue 12 kids and their soccer coach, trapped in a Thai cave because of a freak flood. Howard avoids the sentiment that can mar his films, leaning into complexity (one rescue diver, played by Viggo Mortensen, hates kids and is confident the boys are going to die), which makes it even more inspiring and moving. Friday, Prime Video

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus