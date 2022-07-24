ENTER-TV-WEEKEND-GUIDE-MCT

Ryan Gosling in the movie “The Gray Man.” (Stanislav Honzik/Netflix/TNS)

 Stanislav Honzik

‘The Gray Man’

It thinks it’s “Mission: Impossible” but it’s closer to “Fast & Furious.” Ryan Gosling plays a hired killer but everyone in the movie is a killer except for a kidnapped kid played by Julia Butters. One action scene after another, “Gray” values energy over clarity so don’t expect a story but there’s zesty, Elmore Leonard-esque dialogue and it’s fun to see good(ish) guy Gosling battle very bad guy Chris Evans. Friday, Netflix

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus