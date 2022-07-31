ENTER-TV-WEEKEND-GUIDE-MCT

Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot in “Persuasion.” (Nick Wall/Netflix/TNS)

 Nick Wall

‘Not Okay’

“Young woman who tells a whopper and then lies to everyone who loves her for months” has become a truly unpleasant genre. Like Sutton Foster in “Younger” and Vanessa Bayer in “I Love That for You,” flighty Zoey Deutch finds acceptance in pretense in this comedy that thinks it has something to teach us. After the “influencer” claims to have survived a mass shooting, she becomes part of a community of activists who eventually learn she’s not who she claims. The ending is on target but, on the way, the tone veers between farce and tragedy in a way that also begins to seem racist, since these protagonists are always white women desperate to get a leg up. Friday, Hulu

