Ralph and Ann Esquibel Redman are celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary next week.
The pair were introduced by a mutual friend on Ralph’s 18th birthday at the Trail Restaurant, now Wyoming Home. He and a friend from the U.S. Air Force had just returned from Christmas leave and, needing a ride to F.E. Warren Air Force Base, the friend asked if the women could give the men a ride.
Ann and Ralph were married Aug. 10, 1957 at Pope Air Force Base Chapel in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Tours of duty took them to Donaldson Air Force Base in Greenville, South Carolina; Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine, High Wycombe Air Force Base in Walters Ash, Buckinghamshire, England; and Grand Forks Air Force Base, west of Grand Forks, North Dakota. When Ralph received orders to Vietnam, Ann returned to Cheyenne and upon his return, he was stationed at Altus Air Force Base near Altus, Oklahoma. After two years, they moved to Aviano Air Base in Aviano, Italy, and lived there for four years. Ralph finished his Air Force career at Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Iosco County, Michigan, and Ann returned to Cheyenne with their four sons: Steven, Robert and Scott Redman of Cheyenne and Michael Redman of Scottsdale, Arizona.
The couple also has six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Ralph, now retired, spent a total of 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and 18 years with the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Ann, also retired, worked in the offices of Governors Edgar Herschler, Mike Sullivan and Jim Geringer and eventually retired from the Department of Commerce.
The pair belongs to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ralph is a member of the Knights of Columbus and Ann is active with St. Mary’s Catholic School, St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Foster Grandparent Program. She’s also the president of the Hispanic Organization for Progress and Education, founder of the Wyoming Latina Youth Conference and serves on the board of the USS Wyoming and PODER Academy Secondary School. She has also served on the board of the Wyoming Women’s Foundation, United Way and Laramie County Community College.
Ann and Ralph will celebrate their anniversary with a family dinner and later, when it’s safe, a cruise.