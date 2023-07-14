There are plenty of ways to write an Old-Fashioned Melodrama, as long as it remains within the genre constraints of a Western.
It might seem like there’s not a lot of room to get creative, but longtime Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actor and director Rory Mack has written several, not just for the local community theater but for the theaters in Pine Bluffs and Windsor, Colorado, as well.
Mack has been a director for at least half of the performances in this past decade. He returns to the helm this year, with a show that features a larger cast than most other melodramas.
His involvement both acting in and directing the melodrama means that he has, in part, played a major role in developing the annual tradition to its current state. Mack is the perfect person to lead the two casts of relatively new performers, as he knows the ins and outs of what makes the melodrama special.
“When you're casting, you have to find the people that get the jokes,” Mack said before the final rehearsal on Tuesday night. “They have to have a good sense of humor, or they have to be able to relax and put on things onstage. Then, once we get to it, especially when you have new people who haven't done melodrama before, you really kind of have to talk about the style of our melodramas."
A faithful melodrama at CLTP, regardless of the show’s plot, features zany, over-exaggerated caricatures of Old West tales. Bad puns, slapstick humor and low-hanging innuendos are also commonplace, with the overarching goal often being to let the audience members in on the joke.
This year’s show, titled “The Gamboling Girl or, Little Lady Lost or, Buried In Gravel,” takes place in the fictional Fallen Angel Saloon in Cheyenne, where our heroine, Faith Farthingale, arrives seeking refuge from the snow. She soon sets her sights on finding a man she can not only trust, but marry, as well. The bar is owned and operated by the “French” Madame Décolleté, who desperately tries to handle the influx of travelers brought in by the rodeo. Things are complicated by the arrival of villainess Shirley Shameless, villain Shyster B. Guiller, and the hero, Buster Bronco, among others.
Olio acts – singing, dancing and other performing arts – fill spaces between the play’s acts, as do the monologues from the show’s rotating emcees. Also working their way through the audience will be the sheriffs, deputies and card girls and boys.
Despite being performed during Cheyenne Frontier Days, when Cheyenne is crowded with tourists from around the world, the melodrama is primarily written with a local audience in mind. Scripts from local playwrights are used almost exclusively, and the performance always incorporates references to Cheyenne and the city’s current affairs.
“They're filled with local references tourists will never understand,” Mack said. “I've heard people over the years, on boards or on programming committees, be like, ‘People from out of town won’t get those local references,’ and it’s like, ‘Yeah!’
“That's part of what we give to the community so that they can have this little ‘nudge-nudge, ha-ha’ (experience).”
Mack knows that tourists who do choose to attend aren’t in town for the melodrama, but it’s still a staple of the city’s summer events – it’s the event that initially saved the Historic Atlas Theatre and inspired surrounding theater companies to introduce their own melodramas.
However, a lot of people in Cheyenne haven’t even seen a melodrama, while others make it a point to visit a show every year.
Dani Schulz, who plays the role of Faith Farthingale in the second cast, made it a point to make her melodrama debut before she leaves her hometown. It’s been several years since she performed, but Schulz is making her return to the stage for a good reason.
With the clock ticking down on her departure to college, she decided it was time to finally perform alongside her mother, Ashley Schulz, who is playing the role of Madame Décolleté. It is the first time they have performed together on stage.
“It is amazing. We were actually gone for auditions, so we had to film a little scene with the two of us,” Ashley Schulz said, dressed in full costume beside her daughter.
“It was a little weird at first, but it's super fun,” Dani Schulz said. “She was in a show with my younger brother, and we've never been in a show together, so it's super fun.
“I think she is a tremendous actress. I love being on stage with her. It's a gift,” Ashley Schulz said.
The best part about the performance for both of them is the opportunity to play characters that are larger than life in every way. Embracing spontaneity, exaggerated responses and audience interactions are all part of the fun for the Schulzes.
Plus, their characters have a lot more in common than the audience might realize, and that makes their roles all the more meaningful. Avoiding all spoilers, let’s just say they both end up finding what they’re looking for by the end of the show.
The 67th Annual Old-Fashioned Melodrama opens tonight and will hold performances through Aug. 6. Shows are held at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 2 p.m. on Sunday; with additional performances on July 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29.