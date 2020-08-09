Robert L. Bernhardt celebrated his 85th birthday this week.
Robert was born Aug. 6, 1935, in Loveland, Colorado, to Reinholdt and Eva Bernhardt. He grew up in Windsor, Colorado, and served in the U.S. Marines for two years. He married Sandra Hester on Aug. 27, 1960, and then graduated from the University of Northern Colorado a year later with a degree in history and elementary education. (He also later received his master’s degree in curriculum from Lesley College.)
He and Sandra moved to Cheyenne in 1961 when he accepted a teaching position at Lebhart Elementary. He then taught sixth grade and was the head teacher at Fairview Elementary when the two schools were combined. He taught for 35 years in LCSD1.
Robert and Sandra raised three children: Brian Bernhardt, Brad Bernhardt (deceased) and Jill Prince. They also have three grandchildren.
Robert was a charter member of Highland’s Presbyterian Church and is now a member of First Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of The American Legion, Moose Lodge and the Polka Club. Robert and Sandra enjoyed many years dancing in the Polka Club making many memories and lifelong friendships.
To celebrate, Robert enjoyed a small family gathering in Castle Rock, Colorado.