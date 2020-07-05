90: Gissendanner

Bobby E. Gissendanner of Cheyenne is celebrating his 90th birthday this week.
Bob was born July 7, 1930, in Parkerville, Georgia. Over a 44-year span, Bob served his country in both active and reserve capacities with the U.S. Army, Air Force, Naval Reserves and retired from the Wyoming Air National Guard as a Master Sgt. in 1990.
Bob worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Co./US West for 30 years before retiring. He then sold real estate in the Cheyenne area for another 30 years, retiring in 2010.
Bob’s hobbies include playing guitars, which he did with his band that played the American Legion, local nursing homes and many other locations. The band had a float in the Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade for years. Bob also enjoys his time volunteering on the Contract Acts Committee for Cheyenne Frontier Days.
He loved taking his family – he and his wife of 69 years, Betty, have three children: Steve, Linda, and Debby – boating, water skiing and for a picnic any time he had time off during their childhood. Family vacations were always memorable adventures.
Bob is currently enjoying his retirement at his home in the country with Betty. They are members of the Cheyenne Church of Christ.