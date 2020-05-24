Betty Ludtke of Cheyenne is celebrating her 90th birthday this week.
Betty was born May 26, 1930, in Mount Caramel, North Dakota. She and her first husband, Lloyd, married and ran an International Harvest business in McCook, Nebraska, for many years before selling and moving to Loveland, Colorado, where they owned and operated a liquor store. A never-ending business entrepreneur, Lloyd decided to sell the Loveland business and they moved to Cheyenne in 1974 after purchasing B & W Glass.
Betty did the bookkeeping for B & W Glass, but she also taught stained-glass art classes after-hours for many years.
Lloyd and Betty’s sons, Larry, Tom and Doug, as well as Ryan, the eldest grandson, took over the family business when Lloyd and Betty retired in 1986. Lloyd and Betty spent many years of retirement traveling around the globe, golfing, dancing and entertaining friends and family until Lloyd’s passing.
Years after, Betty married George Clavelle and they spent 12 years together until his passing.
Betty is a mother to three sons, grandmother to three grandchildren and great-grandmother to one great-grandchild. She’s also an accomplished golfer with many ribbons and medals to her name, and a member of Ascension Lutheran Church since 1974.
Birthday wishes and cards can be delivered to B & W Glass on behalf of Betty.