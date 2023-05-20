ENTER-MUS-ROURKE-DEATH-REACT-GET

Musician Andy Rourke attends a screening of IFC Films’ “Asthma” hosted by The Cinema Society and Northwest at Roxy Hotel on Oct. 8, 2015, in New York City. Rourke died Friday at 59, from pancreatic cancer.

The Smiths were one of the most distinctive, tempestuous rock bands of the 1980s, and bassist Andy Rourke was an important part of holding it together while he could. In a band with a frontman and guitarist — Morrissey and Johnny Marr — often at each other’s throats, Rourke’s melodic, lively basslines, paired with the drumming of Mike Joyce, gave the Smiths one of rock’s more distinct rhythm sections beneath all the melodrama.

Rourke, who died Friday at 59 from pancreatic cancer, was beloved in Manchester, U.K.’s rock scene and had a lasting impact both within the Smiths’ mythology and in U.K. rock beyond it. Though he beefed with his bandmates over royalties, he contributed to Morrissey’s solo catalog and more recently joined Marr onstage at Madison Square Garden in September.

