The annual Fridays on the Plaza concert series begins tonight, and this month of the free yearly outdoor concert series will be one of subtle variation from genre-blending artists.
At 7:30 p.m., visit the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to catch Wyoming favorite Jalan Crossland, a Ten Sleep based singer songwriter who will take the stage solo for the inaugural concert of 2022.
This isn’t the first time that Crossland has taken the plaza stage. When he did so 10 years ago, the event looked a little different.
The stage was much, much bigger, and last time he had a band backing him up. Now, he’s going at it alone on the opening night to a crowd likely enjoying the recently passed open-container law, permitting concert-goers to consume certain alcoholic drinks while scouring downtown city streets.
“I write up the show ahead of time so I’m not fumbling for what to play on stage,” Crossland said in a phone interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I rehearse everything to make sure I got all the songs savvy.
“The whole community will be there, so I’m gonna play my A-list. I’m not gonna do a bunch of weird stuff that I don’t play all the time.”
Since Crossland takes the winter seasons off to practice and work on new material, he’s coming into this performance well rested, with just six gigs under his belt so far this calendar year.
June 10 – Flatfoot 56
Traveling in from Chicago for the June 10 installment of the concert series is the Celtic punk band Flatfoot 56. With their opener, The Byrne Brothers, the night will be an onslaught of Celtic-inspired music to go hand in hand with the Cheyenne Celtic Festival being held that same weekend.
Flatfoot 56 stumbled into their place as one of the more prominent Celtic-infused rock bands of the mid- to late 2000s. Among their contemporaries are some prominent acts, like The Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly.
Based off their timing, it may look like Flatfoot was piggybacking off of the fast-growing Celtic rock sub-genre, but, really, they were ahead of the curve.
Lead singer and founding member Tobin Bawinkel originally fronted Flatfoot 56 when they were a middle-of-the-road punk band. Then, he learned that his friend and longtime band member Eric McMahon could play the bagpipes.
It was an odd sonic addition to distinguish the band from surrounding acts – plus they sounded a bit like ACDC, and ACDC is badass.
Soon, they were one of the major players working in their sub-genre.
There are some similarities between them and their contemporaries – like bagpipes, Irish Celtic accents and some similar rowdy cadences in the songs – but Flatfoot sees themselves as unique compared to the rest of the pack. The difference being that Flatfoot is a punk band with Irish influences, not the other way around.
“It also incorporates people’s ethnicity, as well,” Bawinkel said. A lot of people are Irish, and it’s an ethnicity that’s very welcoming and warm to outsiders. It’s not a very exclusive type of thing.”
With fast, upbeat songs that express themes and sounds of the Celtic heritage and tradition Bawinkel and company said it’s a common sight at their shows to see a mosh pit develop in the front row. It’s nothing dangerous, just a friend outlet of raw, unhinged energy.
June 17 – Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
On June 17, there will be a performance from Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, a mid-2000s Christian pop-punk band best known for their hit song “Face Down.” The band received moderate mainstream success in the following five years, and now they’re heading to Cheyenne.
Catch up on their debut record “Don’t You Fake It,” which features “Face Down,” “Your Guardian Angel” and “False Pretense.” This album captures the bands original and most well-received sound. They continued recording albums through “The Awakening” in 2018, as well as a short 2020 EP titled “The Emergency EP.”
June 24 – Dragondeer
If there isn’t already enough variation in this month’s series, then Dragondeer should seal the deal on June 24.
Hailing from Denver, this outfit, led by founding member and vocalist Eric Halborg, manages to fuse blues, funk, psychedelia and folk rock into one cohesive performance.
“The big impetus to what we’re doing with Dragondeer is to get bodies moving, stretch out some of the songs to keep people moving,” Halbord said.
He spent his early musicianship heading a punk band in Denver before founding Dragondeer. As time went on, his previous band was already experimenting with funk-based grooves, but when band member Cole Rudy learned Halborg could work the harmonica, they knew it was time to start a band.
Halborg was born and raised in Chicago, so the influence of the blues always lingered in the back of his mind. Three of the members of Dragondeer have college degrees in jazz studies, and their live performances often take an improvisational, jam band approach that leads to them to securing spots in both blues and jam band based festivals.
Their sound has changed significantly since the release of their first album in 2018, and this trajectory can be tracked through the string of singles they’ve released over the past several years.
They’re getting funkier and jazzier as they go along. The songs they release are tight and carefully constructed, but their live performances are a different story. They want to see people dance, and they’re ready to make the sudden changes in order to keep the party going.
It’s about reading the crowd, knowing when to signal to the band to stretch a song a little longer or to cut it off completely.
“You don’t want to get too repetitive and bore people, but you can do tweaks and variations in the moment that keep the groove going,” Halborg said. “It’s a lot of reading the crowd, seeing how they’re feeling.”