If the crowds tell us anything, it’s that the first month of this year’s Fridays on the Plaza concert series was a success.

Acts like Saliva, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Fastball brought the noise, drawing crowds of local residents out to the Cheyenne Depot Plaza for a night of good music, delicious food and flowing beer.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus