If the crowds tell us anything, it’s that the first month of this year’s Fridays on the Plaza concert series was a success.
Acts like Saliva, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Fastball brought the noise, drawing crowds of local residents out to the Cheyenne Depot Plaza for a night of good music, delicious food and flowing beer.
In July, the acts coming to the free outdoor concert event are more varied, featuring some local talent and the most prominent outfit to hit the stage this season. Here’s a rundown of what to expect from the 12 artists featured in this month’s lineup:
Sam Tinnesz w/Real Deal Music
July 7
The majority of Sam Tinnesz’s catalog consists of hard-driving pop ballads, but there are plenty of lighter, more sensitive moments among his earlier singles. That being said, a quick listen provides enough evidence of how Tinnesz likes to layer his music — soft flourishes of piano and sustained vocals are balanced upon an explosion of trap-inspired bass.
Entirely new to his arsenal is the sarcastic humor permeating his 2023 release, “There Goes the Neighborhood.” The Nashville-based singer-songwriter has maintained his sound, despite shifting his mode of expression in tracks titled “Prozac Perfect” and “Sometimes People Suck.”
He also tries his hand at rapping in this latest outing, but moments like “Nicotine Buzz” show him playing in his comfort zone, as he sings, “Poison labeled heaven in a can/But damn, it’s worth it/Oh, you’re like my nicotine.”
Notable tracks: “Play with Fire (feat. Yacht Money)” (2020), “Legends Are Made” (2017), “Enemy” (2019), “Wolves” (2017).
3OH!3 w/Air Traffic Controller
July 14
It’s not hyperbole to say that 3OH!3 has experienced the most commercial success out of this year’s lineup — even compared to Saliva, which performed last month and had its own string of radio hits in the early 2000s.
Hailing from Boulder, Colorado in 2004, this electronic duo (name pronounced “three-oh-three”) saw significant radio airplay in the late 2000s, striking collaborations with pop heavyweights Kesha and Katy Perry. The group is known for its high-energy, pop-punk-influenced anthems that often feature juvenile lyrics depicting scenes of rowdy night life.
They’re still releasing albums today, though their most popular work remains that of their early catalog. 3OH!3’s style has changed, particularly their production, but they’re still unapologetically themselves.
Notable tracks: “Don’t Trust Me” (2008), “My First Kiss (feat. Kesha)” (2010), “Starstrukk (feat. Katy Perry)” (2009), “Touchin On My” (2010).
Iyaz w/Yung of Cali Swag District & Mann
July 15
The first Fridays Extended performance brings Iyaz to the stage for the second day of Cheyenne’s alternative arts festival, Culture X.
Even if you don’t recognize Iyaz’s name, you’ll readily recognize his smash hit “Replay.” But there’s more to learn about the R&B singer. He was originally discovered by fellow singer Sean Kingston, who helped him sign a recording contract that spawned a full-length album, which is not available on streaming platforms.
Iyaz’s second album, “Aurora,” also is not available, but he has an extensive catalog of hit singles and features with prominent artists like Bone Thugs N’ Harmony and Akon. Then there’s the fact that, while enjoying success built off of several singles, he had a span of time where he repeatedly collaborated with Disney and Nickelodeon starlets Big Time Rush, Miley Cyrus (as Hannah Montana) and Demi Lovato.
Then again, if you struck gold with a song like “Replay,” you might as well kick back and enjoy the success.
Notable tracks: “Replay” (2009), “Solo” (2010), “Pretty Girls (feat. Travie McCoy)” (2011), “Gonna Get This (with Hannah Montana)” (2010).
Tris Munsick & The Innocents w/Third Rail
July 21
Brother of Ian and Sam Munsick, both popular Wyoming-based artists in their own right, Tris has maintained a prominent presence throughout the state — making regular appearances around Cheyenne, whether it’s the Outlaw Saloon, the Frontier Nights stage or Fridays on the Plaza.
His traditional style of country was bred by his childhood outside the Big Horn Mountains, and Munsick’s stylings on tracks like “Tangled Up” and “Palomino” have earned him recognition at the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards.
In this show, he’s joined by Third Rail, a Cheyenne-based red dirt country band that’s no stranger to the “Fridays” stage. Their sole album release, 2021’s “Centerline,” offers the perfect opportunity to canvass their music, particularly the fan favorite, “I Don’t Throw Up…”
Notable tracks: “Palomino” (2020), “Heart of a Fighter” (2017), “If Horses Had Wings” (2020), “Sand and Sage” (2020).
Boogie Machine w/The 67th Army Band
July 26
Boogie Machine is just here for a good time.
The Denver-based cover band is well known throughout the Rocky Mountain region for their goofy, fun-focused set of ‘70s funk and disco hits. Rarely a year goes by where their massive afros aren’t spotted in the Depot Plaza, and Cheyenne is a better place because of it.
Notable tracks: “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry, “Night Fever” by The Bee Gees, “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps, “Get Down On It” by Kool & The Gang and much more.
Los Lonely Boys w/The Barlow
July 28
Their most prominent track, “Heaven” (2004), might have secured Los Lonely Boys a spot in any and every summer playlist for the next several decades, but they’ve been hard at work since the track was released.
Following 2004’s self-titled album, the three-piece outfit released six more albums that follow suit with the classic rock and jazz-infused island grooves they were originally known for. The performance, scheduled as the second Fridays Extended show, will bring a welcome atmosphere of “Texican rock n’ roll” to the city’s annual Cheyenne Day festivities during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Spend some time listening to their self-titled album, then pick through the rest of their catalog. Their most recent work is most reminiscent of classic jam bands, so there’s something in their work for everyone.
Notable tracks: “Heaven” (2004), “Señorita” (2004), “Crazy Dream” (2004), “Nobody Else” (2004).