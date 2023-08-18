Disregard their name – The Already Gone are still here.
And things have changed quite a bit since their debut album dropped in 2020.
Laramie-based Bob Lefevre & The Already Gone's upcoming sophomore album, “Two,” is an amalgamation of influences and lineup changes not only inspired by the tumultuous daily experience of living through a worldwide pandemic, but the unexpected death of a band member.
Lefevre, who formed the band in 2017, has a colorful musical background, starting out by performing primarily in punk and metal bands in Laramie. Eventually, Lefevre and other cohorts would gravitate toward the style of music The Already Gone perform today – a blend of rock-country with tight playing and loud, driving instrumentals.
“A lot of punk rock is verse, chorus, verse – short songs,” Lefevre told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday. "Kind of direct and to the point, and a lot of country music is, too.
“I remember somebody saying at some point that the problem with people who play punk music is that eventually they get good at their instruments.”
In other words, Lefevre grew up. As he got older, his taste gravitated toward some of his dominant influences in artists like John Prine and Bruce Springsteen. The music followed suit, becoming more dynamic and approachable, the songwriting more personal and nuanced.
But it’s still got the rawness that Lefevre loves.
“That was what originally got me into listening to punk rock and things like that. They were very raw,” he said. “Then you start discovering this other stuff – country music that's got that raw quality, or hip-hop or whatever it is. I'm not gonna say I can always tell if the band played together live in the studio or not, but if you feel like that's what happened, those are the things that I tend to like.”
“Two,” however, boasts a track list of songs that spawned from a variety of points in Lefevre’s life.
The song “Leaving Town” was originally written for one of Lefeve’s early punk rock outfits, Looker. Later, it was instrumentally country-fied to fit his former band, Bondurant, which could be considered a precursor to the sound that The Already Gone pursues today.
A three-day recording session for “Two” spawned an album that contains a collection of songs from the Bondurant era – “Fremont,” “Force the Issue” and the aforementioned “Leaving Town” – as well as several new tracks, including one of Lefevre’s favorites to play live, “Keep It Down.”
“As soon as I write (a song), I want to play it in front of people,” he said. “A lot of these songs, we've been playing in front of people for a couple of years. I think that once the album comes out, I often reconnect with (the songs) and get excited about them again, that people get to hear them. People tell you about how they are receiving (the songs), and that kind of rekindles your love for those songs.”
Most important for Lefevre was the inclusion of “Epitaph” and “All the Sense Runs Out,” which were written by late bassist for The Already Gone, Seth McGee, who died in 2021. Aside from performing on the recordings of the two songs, McGee is also honored with a tribute track in his name, which was recently released as the second single from the album.
On the track, Lefevre sings, “Seth McGee was a friend of mine/He ate his chicken on the street/And though I’m sure that he had fear and he had doubt/It never seemed that way to me.”
Though McGee's death was difficult and sudden, the band knew they would continue on.
"It was pretty devastating to lose him, because he was a really wonderful person, in addition to being an important part of the band,” Lefevre said. “The joke of (the name) ‘The Already Gone’ was that people are always leaving, especially living in Laramie, because people come here, either go to the university or work at the university, and then they leave really quickly.
“So the joke was the band has already gone, and I'm doing this so that I can keep going. Whatever happens. When we did that, I really did not expect anyone to leave the band in the way that Seth left the band, but we were like, ‘Well, we want to keep going.’”
The irony, Lefevre said, is that he always seems to release the album he wanted to make a year ago. “Two” is, in a sense, a time capsule of emotions gone by, some of which he has come to terms with, others that likely won't fade.
Regardless of when the songs were penned, they all manage to flow together as a complete package. The album will also be available on vinyl, which Lefevre jokes was motivated by “100% vanity,” inspired by fond memories of listening to records with friends.
A golden pheasant is depicted on the cover of “Two." Originally, it was little more than an inside joke referring to the album that Bondurant never had a chance to release – which was planned to have a taxidermied duck on the cover. The concept was repurposed for The Already Gone’s self-titled debut.
The image has since taken on a new meaning.
“When we were doing this one, we were kind of talking about (keeping) the theme going,” he said. “And then also have it be in flight. And that was just a little bit of a nod to Seth and the idea of taking flight, as opposed to just being gone, which I guess was comforting.”
The Already Gone will perform a string of album release parties throughout the state, including a performance at Ruffed Up Duck Saloon in Laramie on Aug. 25, Surfside 7 in Fort Collins, Colorado on Aug. 26, and the Coalter Loft at the Lander Bar in Lander, Wyoming, on Sept. 9. If you can’t make a show, the album is available on all major streaming services, and the vinyl can be purchased through Bandcamp.
