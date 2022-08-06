ENTERE-MOVIE-JOKER-SEQUEL-LADYGAGA-GET

Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

 VALERIE MACON/AFP

Lady Gaga has officially joined the cast of Warner Bros.’ “Joker” sequel opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck. After weeks of speculation about the Grammy and Oscar winner’s involvement in the project, the “Chromatica” artist confirmed the rumors Thursday by posting an animated clip of herself and Phoenix dancing in silhouette to the standard “Cheek to Cheek.”

The promotional video also reveals a title and release date for the film: “Joker: Folie a Deux,” out Oct. 4, 2024.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus