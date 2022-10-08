ENTER-TV-ALASKA-DAILY-REVIEW-1-MCT

Hilary Swank plays a reporter who stars anew in Anchorage in “Alaska Daily.” (Matt Sayles/ABC/TNS)

 Matt Sayles

Here’s how we’re introduced to Eileen Fitzgerald, the veteran investigative journalist played by two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank in the new ABC drama “Alaska Daily.” She’s working on a big expose for a New York paper when someone lower down the food chain approaches her with concerns about her source. Eileen’s response? “I’ve been doing this since you were finger painting with baby food and now I’m 23 minutes away from publishing a story I spent five months investigating. So please take your all-hands-on-deck approach and get the hell away from my desk.”

Cut to: The story blows up in her face, along with her job.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus