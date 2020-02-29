All-City Children's Chorus members to exhibit more mature voices in "Afternoon on a Hill"

“How many of you like cookies?” Vincent Mingils asked the group of middle schoolers filling the Storey Gym music room in front of him.
A sea of enthusiastically extended arms suddenly populated the air.
Mingils, the director of the All-City Children’s Chorus, proceeded to explain a game that required singing a song about his favorite kind of cookie – with a fun twist: one student sits at the head of the room, chair facing away from the chorus with their eyes closed. Another student chosen by Mingils then sneaks up from behind, their steps masked by the sound of the snickerdoodle song, and when the singing ceases, has to whisper “snickerdoodle” in the seated person’s ear. The seated person must then figure out which of their peers was the person speaking to them.
Joy abounds. It could have been a room full of actors (all of whom had a case of the giggles) practicing various accents, but in actuality the room was full of smiling young singers warming up before a rehearsal for their first concert of 2020.
“Afternoon on a Hill” is that first performance of the new year, and Mingils, still in his first season as director of the organization, is excited to hear all the voices he’s seen improve over the past few months.
“That first semester was getting to know names and voices, and it’s been interesting too because when you replace a director that’s been with a group for a while, there’s that friction of ‘Oh, we don’t know who this guy is, and we don’t get his sense of humor,’” he said, before laughing at his self-deprecating joke. “Now we’re connecting more, we’re jiving together … the fall semester was a long period of growth and investing in things like technique and posture, and now, for this concert, it’s been cool to reap those benefits after you lay that foundation.”
Now he’s seeing a blooming of sorts within his vocalists, which Mingils added is the perfect metaphor in conjunction with the concert’s spring theme.
When he speaks about the ACCC musicians, he doesn’t call them “kids” or “children.” Mingils talks about his fellow vocalists as if they’re just as mature and experienced as he is, praising their abilities and expressing his appreciation for the opportunity to work with them.
“It’s been a good year of growth for myself as well, being with a group at this caliber,” he said. “(It’s) a group of like-minded people who are here because they want to be here. That’s been nice, too, to have that higher level of demand, people who knew how to read music, how to sight read and other advanced concepts. We hit the ground running right away.”
The newest member of the chorus, soprano Ellie Palm (daughter of APG Regional President Rory Palm), has a similar opinion of her peers. She moved to Cheyenne in 2018 and wanted to join a choir because of how much she enjoyed singing with her previous choir in Mitchell, South Dakota. The goal, Ellie said, was to meet new people who also share a passion for singing, and that’s exactly what she’s done.
“The singers here are amazing, and our director is also really nice … I think it (the concert) would be well worth your time,” she answered to the question of why people should attend “Afternoon on a Hill.”
Fellow soprano Bryanna Padilla is a four-year member of ACCC, but said she’s yet to get bored of the supportive and uplifting environment the chorus offers. She still remembers the day during third grade when her music teacher handed her a slip recommending her for the group, and she “just never stopped.”
The seventh grader grew up in a musical family – her dad plays several instruments, and music was always wafting through her house – so joining a choir felt completely natural. What’s harder is putting her love of singing into words.
“I don’t know how to explain it, I just love it,” Bryanna said. “I’ve always wanted to be on the stage for something, and this is a good opportunity to do that and not be nervous about it because I’m with a bunch of people I know and get along with.”
Ellie and Bryanna agree this concert is unique because they’ll be singing one song in German and another in a fun and uplifting Latino style (the latter of which will feature Mingils playing the cajón, a box-shaped instrument that originated in Peru).
“I’m a percussionist myself, so it’s cool for them to see me in a different light,” Mingils said, adding that this concert will also feature instruments such as shakers, drums, bass, clarinet and flute. “We expose the kids to as much as we can … instrumentalists come in the day of the concert, and we tell the singers ‘this is what a professional musician does, this is what it looks like to continue in music.’”
Bringing in new accompaniment right before the performance is not easy, Mingils added, because the students are used to singing with only piano accompaniment during rehearsals. But adjusting to that change in sound, along with the different acoustics in an auditorium versus a music room, helps them become adaptable musicians who are never bored.
He looks forward to watching them overcome this challenge while having some fun, especially considering how difficult the repertoire for the group’s last performance was.
“We’re coming down from our winter concert, where we had a lot more pieces to learn in about the same time, and that caused a lot of tension,” he said. “They reaped some nice benefits by doing less pieces now, slowing the pace and taking the time to dig into the fundamentals … to hear that maturity of sound is really exciting for me.”