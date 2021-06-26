Cruz Contreras is no stranger to the ups and downs of the music industry.
The Americana artist based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the founder and former frontman of The Black Lillies, an Americana/progressive bluegrass/country band that has been on an “indefinite hiatus” since the beginning of 2020.
That group was conceived as Contreras was going through a divorce, a disassembling of his old band and a 9-to-5 truck driving job – a period that he got through by writing songs. But things started to look up after the band released “Whiskey Angel” in 2009. That’s when The Black Lillies faced a resurgence that brought the musicians everywhere from the Grand Ole Opry to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
These peaks and valleys helped prepare Contreras for the past 15 months, which have arguably been some of the hardest in modern history for those in his line of work.
“When COVID happened, it was certainly a shock to the world, but in the music industry, that meant overnight you’re not going to work, and we don’t know when you will [again],” he said. “So, I started doing livestreams and building my Patreon page. And then within a month or two, we were doing really small private, socially distanced yard parties.”
Sitting on his hands was never an option for Contreras. While some musicians took a break entirely during the height of the pandemic, he found creative ways to stay active and ensure that he was adapting along with the music industry.
“I want to be part of that evolution and not wait around,” he said.
His last show with The Black Lillies was New Year’s Eve 2019, which was an ironic way to usher in a year that would have forced the band to stop playing anyway, hiatus or not.
The timing was oddly perfect, though, because Contreras had already been working on his first solo record, “Cosmico,” and was touring in Mexico and California as a solo artist until the world went into quarantine.
“For years and years, I had been on the road, so just taking a break was heaven sent,” he said. “And I also got married last year, and I bought a home. I have a 17-year-old son that I’ve been able to spend more time with.”
He’s currently building a new team to help promote this upcoming album – for which the release date has yet to be announced – and he’s back on the road for the first time since the pandemic.
His tour will stop at The Lincoln on July 2, and he’s excited to get back out west, where he’s always enjoyed performing. This current tour was dubbed “The Road to Ouray” because it originally culminated in a July 3 performance in Ouray, Colorado, but several Montana, Idaho and Washington dates have been added for the rest of July.
Contreras is noticing some new themes among music consumers as he gets back to in-person crowds, and he’s happy to see that the types of shows he puts on have a place among those craving for larger, more rock-based, dance move-inducing shows.
“I think the way music is recorded already has changed, like what people want to hear,” he said. “People dig solo artists … if I’m like, ‘I want to see something intimate,’ it can be 10 people and I’m not going to feel like, ‘Oh, I’m somewhere where it’s not that big a deal.’ I think people are more appreciative of all of it.”
Black Lillies original bassist Robert Richards will join Contreras onstage for the Cheyenne show, along with drummer Kris Killingsworth of red dirt country band Thrift Store Cowboys and Contreras’ wife, vocalist Molly Contreras (who he proposed to and married the same day, Aug. 28, 2020, in Bozeman, Montana, before a show in Helena that doubled as their marriage announcement).
As pandemic-induced restrictions continue to lift and the world returns to some sense of normalcy, Contreras has taken the time to contemplate what 2020 and early 2021 have taught him.
“I got to see what it was like to slow down,” he said. “So, I don’t want to go back to that perpetual touring again – that’s what it taught me. No more of that burnout, you know, keep it fresh.”