Politicians talk about getting down to “kitchen table issues.” Pittsburgh punk band Anti-Flag does just that in “Modern Meta Medicine,” a new single from “Lies They Tell Our Children,” a new album coming Jan. 6.

This one goes hard, taking on big pharma and the U.S. health care system for bankrupting its citizens while failing to match the life expectancy rate of other developed nations.

