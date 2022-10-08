...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...The western Nebraska Panhandle. East central and
southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Anti-Flag takes on big pharma with 'Modern Meta Medicine'
Politicians talk about getting down to “kitchen table issues.” Pittsburgh punk band Anti-Flag does just that in “Modern Meta Medicine,” a new single from “Lies They Tell Our Children,” a new album coming Jan. 6.
This one goes hard, taking on big pharma and the U.S. health care system for bankrupting its citizens while failing to match the life expectancy rate of other developed nations.
The dark video, which focuses on pills rather than vaccines, offsets caskets with pharma executives celebrating on Wall Street.
“We’re all bogged down with dread/fill us with medicine,” the band, joined by Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage, sings on the gang chorus. It ends with a sign along the road that reads, “R.I.P. The pursuit of happiness: It was only ever a rat race.”
Anti-Flag released it on Wednesday with the statement:
“Let’s be honest, in a world and cultural climate that reaps division and sows a void of nuance in our conversations, writing a record that challenges a healthcare system that puts profit before people can be scary,” the band says. “But an opioid crisis, miracle cures for our weight, our skin, the hair on our heads, and then the simultaneous denial of access to healthcare for the bodies of pregnant people, the poor, Black and immigrant communities is a stark contrast that must be discussed.”
“’Modern Meta Medicine’ looks to trace back the origins of capitalism’s takeover of our health as global citizens, the Reagan era policies that allowed for billionaires to flourish off of the suffering of so many. Healthcare is a human right, and we need to steal our rights back from a machine that sees us as commodities and profit margins, however we can.”