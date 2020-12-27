Don’t miss
New Year’s Eve specials. Thanks to the pandemic, many of us will be ringing in the new year – and saying “good riddance” to 2020 – from home. Fortunately, TV has plenty of festive specials lined up to keep us company, including “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021” (7 p.m. Dec. 31, ABC) from a closed Times Square. Jennifer Lopez headlines the performance list, which also includes Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen. Overseeing the events from the West Coast will be Ciara.
Also on Dec. 31: “Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021” (7 p.m., Fox): Former “Community” costars Ken Jeong and Joel McHale team up in Los Angeles to recap the highs and lows of 2020.
Sunday
Ready for another guessing game? Brace yourself for “The Masked Dancer.” Craig Robinson hosts a spinoff that features costumed celebrities busting some moves in front of panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale. (6 p.m., Fox).
Monday
A dozen young chefs face off in the latest edition of the “Kids Baking Championship.” In the opener, they create colorful brushstroke mini cheesecakes. (7 p.m., Food Network).
Tuesday
“Laura Ingalls Wilder: American Masters” examines the life and work of the pioneer author who gave us the “Little House on the Prairie” book series. Included: interviews with stars from the TV show the books inspired, as well as experts, scholars and notable authors. (7 p.m., PBS).
Wednesday
Here’s a very different kind of culinary competition: In “Best Leftovers Ever!” home cooks are challenged to transform tired leftovers into tantalizing – and edible – new dishes. Who knew, for example, that you could make a decadent pasta our of day-old fries? (Netflix).
Thursday
The “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” returns for its fourth and final edition. As the witches wage war on a number of fronts, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late? (Netflix).
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager host “New Year’s Eve: Escape From 2020.” It’s a special that highlights the year’s most entertaining and talked-about videos and trends. (7 p.m., NBC).
Friday
Fan favorite John Barrowman reprises his role as Captain Jack Harkness in the “Doctor Who” holiday special. With the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) still locked up in an alien prison, he’ll be counted on to battle those metallic menaces known as the Daleks. (6 p.m., BBC America).
Saturday
Paranormal sleuths Amy Bruni and Adam Berry, along with psychic medium Chip Coffey, return for a new season of “Kindred Spirits.” In the opener, they trek to Salem, Massachusetts to investigate the home of John Proctor, who was executed during the witch trials. (8 p.m., Travel Channel).