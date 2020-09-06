Weather Alert

...WINTER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FROM MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE, HIGHEST OVER THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...THAT PART OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING OVER AND NEAR THE SNOWY AND LARAMIE RANGES, INCLUDING THE FOOTHILLS AND LARAMIE VALLEY. * WHEN...FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT DUE TO SLICK, SNOW PACKED ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITY IN FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. DAMAGE MAY OCCUR TO TREES AND POWER LINES, POSSIBLY LEADING TO POWER OUTAGES. MOUNTAIN RECREATION WILL BE LIFE THREATENING TO THOSE CAUGHT UNPREPARED FOR SEVERE WINTER CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AN ABRUPT CHANGE IN TEMPERATURES WILL ACCOMPANY THIS STORM SYSTEM, QUICKLY FALLING TO BELOW FREEZING BY EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. SUB ZERO WIND CHILLS ARE POSSIBLE ON TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT, ESPECIALLY IN THE MOUNTAINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&