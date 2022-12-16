CHEYENNE – With the help of a $13,500 grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, Arts Cheyenne can finally begin work on the first physical location in the organization’s history.

But acquiring a physical space is only one splash of color in the larger mural that Arts Cheyenne has planned for the community.


Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus