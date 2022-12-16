CHEYENNE – With the help of a $13,500 grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, Arts Cheyenne can finally begin work on the first physical location in the organization’s history.
But acquiring a physical space is only one splash of color in the larger mural that Arts Cheyenne has planned for the community.
“It’s such a large step for this organization, overall,” Arts Cheyenne Executive Director Bill Lindstrom said. “We’ve been talking more about the idea of a physical representation of what we can do in this space.”
The team’s plan for the next year occurs in two separate phases, the first being a program designed to offer education, training, curation and real-world experience for young artists in Cheyenne.
“We have a lot of different aspects to this,” Lindstrom said. “We’re contemplating about what we concentrate on moving forward in the most efficient, quickest way possible.”
Moving into the location at 1620 Thomes Ave. is the first order of business. Lindstrom expects that Arts Cheyenne can set up shop in about 30 to 60 days. He and Desiree Brothe, public art coordinator for Arts Cheyenne, expect to run things from there for the time being.
The local nonprofit organization has attempted to secure a space multiple times in the past; this grant has come along at the perfect moment in time for one reason in particular.
Though the entire plan entails establishing a “Creativity Center” for artists, this specific sum of money will be funneled into the development of the Emerging Artist Program.
“It’ll really be creating this environment where emerging and professional artists have a place to go to share, to teach, to learn together,” Brothe said Wednesday.
“Creating the right educational and exhibition tools for people and just setting up an art center, in general.”
The program intends to foster a young community of mainly high school and college-aged artists by offering different courses and scholarships that will help them develop into successful full-time artists.
With nearly 6,000 square feet available, there’s hardly any limit on what kind of classes and shows they can host through the Work of Art program.
The structure of the program is yet to be solidified, but it is expected to include lessons in career development for artists, like Career Planning and Time Management, Portfolio Workshop, Pricing Workshop, Record-keeping, Legal Considerations and Engaging Customers, and Selling Your Work.
“It’s all going to be derived largely off of (questions like), ‘What are their needs? What are they looking for? And how can we support that?’” Brothe said. “If somebody’s looking for a specific technique or skill that they’re not able to find someplace, can we supplement for that? Is that a workshop we could run? Is that something we can provide educationally?”
Brothe also said that Arts Cheyenne isn’t limiting courses to two- and three-dimensional art, but will also provide instruction in mediums like visual performance art and graphic design.
Otherwise, the space will be used for rotating art exhibits intended to help amateur artists gain more exposure through their work.
Ideally, this will include spaces for musical arts, performing arts, both two- and three-dimensional artistry, open meeting rooms and possibly a makerspace.
The second phase of their plan, for which Art’s Cheyenne has already sought funding, is establishing one cultural center that provides a place for newcomers to the art community to receive mentorship.
While Cheyenne offers multiple venues to showcase work, having one centralized location with the sole purpose of creating local art is an exciting goal for members of Arts Cheyenne. This is especially true for Brothe and board vice president Steve Knox, who were forced to pave their way in a community that, at the time, had little to offer.
Unfortunately, not much has changed when it comes to opportunities for an artist to show their work. The Creativity Center aims to change that.
“When we were younger, we were trying to break out into whatever environment we were existing in at that time,” Brothe said. “It was so hard, because there’s just no place for it. There was no place for artists who weren’t fully professional, who weren’t showing in galleries.
“There’s still no place for students to exhibit their work outside of the school environment, still no place for them to grow, learn, share and create those experiences together. So for me, personally, that’s my focus.”
If the location at 1620 Thomes Ave. gains traction, Arts Cheyenne has been talking with Cheyenne Regional Airport officials about renovating the old terminal into a landmark cultural art center.
Lindstrom said that his conversations with Airport Director Tim Bradshaw have left him feeling optimistic. Whether the airport location is selected as Arts Cheyenne’s future home base or not, the organization has the goal of establishing itself in a permanent residence within about five years.
“We know that the community needs a cultural space that reflects who we are culturally,” Lindstrom said. “There are all kinds of empty spaces that we could activate to represent that, but the airport terminal is a really cool, flexible environment.
“The community represents itself comfortably in other spaces. But this is going to be what we would consider a center of arts and culture.”