There’s a lot the region can gain from the Wyoming International Film Festival, but no one benefits more than Wyoming filmmakers.
While this seems obvious, one of the primary goals of the event is to welcome filmmakers — young, old, experienced and otherwise — to participate in the festival and connect with other filmmakers in a state where cities and towns are far apart and lack regular communication.
The overarching goal, however, attempts to counter a much more concerning development for indie cinema.
“I say this as an indie filmmaker: Indie film, if not dead, is very close to death,” said Rudi Womack, executive director of the festival, on Wednesday. “The market for indie film has changed so dramatically that the days where you took a movie to Sundance and you got discovered and launched your career, those are long gone.”
A Cheyenne native, Womack has lived and worked as a film editor and producer, among other responsibilities, in Los Angeles for years now. He assumed responsibility of the WIFF last year, and this year continues his mission of lending some professional experience to the festival.
“The market has shifted and it’s primarily because of streaming, so what we consider indie film today kind of needs to go in a new direction,” he said. “We want to support indie filmmakers in that new direction.”
In theory, the WIFF plays a simple role — independent film festivals are poised to support the filmmakers that are seriously looking to launch their career. Whether it’s an internationally produced documentary, a silent comedy or a short drama, Womack is pushing to create a place that can help filmmakers gain exposure.
An international film festival is a great opportunity to help filmmakers connect, which is ultimately one of the most important aspects of the events. However, it’s an entirely different task to attract a crowd that will pay for the three-day event.
It doesn’t help that the term “indie film” now carries a negative connotation for most average moviegoers.
“When you heard ‘independent film,’ general audiences — and I’m not saying recently, I’m saying for the last 50 years — think that it’s bad,” Womack said, laughing.
However, Womack said indie film has experienced a renaissance over the past 10 years, the general quality of most films being high, yet it’s more difficult than ever to find wider distribution through a studio.
He makes the point that a movie like “Good Will Hunting” could be considered an indie film by today’s standards. Both Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were relatively unknown at the time of its release in 1997, and the only reason the movie was ever considered was Robin Williams’ involvement, leaving Womack to speculate that “Good Will Hunting” probably wouldn’t be green-lit if pitched today.
In other words, studios are much less likely to take a chance on a small-budget movie.
At the end of the day, it’s about turning a profit — and positive critical response doesn’t always constitute success at the box office. With the outlying success of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” this past year, he hopes that studio’s will take a chance on stranger ideas.
“It’s also the market. We can sit and lament, talk about the good old days and take a drink, or we can adapt, improvise, overcome — ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ did that,” he said. “They said, ‘You know what? Gen Z is on their phones and they have the attention span of a goldfish. So what we’re going to do is make action comedy with a lot of heart about mother and daughter relationships. We’re going to use actors that are known but have been overlooked and are eager for a juicy role like this, and we’re gonna make it just bananas.”
Does this necessarily mean that some of this year’s standout films from WIFF, like “Hundreds of Beavers,” a silent comedy where a man aspires to be the world’s best trapper, will soon be in a theatre near you? Probably not, but it does mean that this work can be seen and appreciated just as it’s supposed to be — a passion project that leaves a substantial creative impact outside the confines of the box office.
The same goes for documentaries like “Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West,” covered previously in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, and “Savage,” a recent documentary about a Wyoming bull rider fighting to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
The latter is a prime example of propping up impassioned Wyoming filmmakers. Morgan Law, director and producer of “Savage,” and her husband sold their house in Casper and she took a year off her job as a construction worker to follow bull rider Clayton Savage as he competed in rodeos around the country.
She had no prior filmmaking experience.
“We’ve been to film festivals around the country already, but I’m from Wyoming, and so this one is definitely the most exciting for me,” Law said. “There’s a lot of Wyoming in the film. Wyoming is our place and it’s close to our heart. So to be in the Wyoming International Film Festival is a big deal for me, and also for Clayton and his family.
“It’s definitely more special than the other film festivals. This feels like home to us.”
Another small but critical aspect of the WIFF, the 48 Hour Film Festival, is an entirely different story. In the second year of the competition, teams throughout all regions of Wyoming had 48 hours to write, shoot and edit a short film based on a specific set of parameters given to them on the spot. All 14 films will be screened in the same time bloc on July 9, 11 a.m.
“I put my flag in the ground, saying this is for my Wyoming people and I’m trying to bring something home,” Womack said. “And it actually worked. It’s my baby, I love that thing.”
This film festival is for quality films of every form — Womack is strict about that in his programming — so there should be something worthwhile for every attendee. In addition to the 154 films, there will also be a photography exhibition, a performance from folk artist Christian Wallowing Bull and a new “Music & Dance Videos” category, among other attractions.
“We want to make sure we have a lot of local area films Wyoming and Colorado, we want to make sure we’re pulling films off the coasts,” Womack said. “On top of that, we want to make sure we have a lot of variety and tastes, so if you’re not into documentaries and dramas, there’s a comedy block or a romance block, or Westerns and action films.”
“We curate it for everyone. If you’re a picky moviegoer, I will bet you there is at least one film for you in the festival.”