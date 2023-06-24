'Night Ride'

A still from the short film “Night Ride,” an Academy Award nominated film based out of Norway. As Ebba waits for the tram, an unexpected turn of events transforms the ride home into something she was not expecting.

 Courtesy
Wyoming International Film Festival

Attendees watch a film in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium at Laramie County Community College during the 2022 Wyoming International Film Festival.

There’s a lot the region can gain from the Wyoming International Film Festival, but no one benefits more than Wyoming filmmakers.

While this seems obvious, one of the primary goals of the event is to welcome filmmakers — young, old, experienced and otherwise — to participate in the festival and connect with other filmmakers in a state where cities and towns are far apart and lack regular communication.

'Hundreds of Beavers'

A still from “Hundreds of Beavers.” In this winter epic, a drunken applejack salesman must go from zero to hero and become the land’s greatest fur trapper to defeat hundreds of beavers.
'Savage'

Clayton Savage in a still from “Savage,” a Wyoming-made documentary and the festival’s opening night feature film. An inspiring and intimate portal into the world’s most dangerous sport, through the journey of one man’s grit and rugged willpower to achieve the elusive dream of becoming a world champion, in a game that is often life... or death.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

