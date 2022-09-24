BIZ-CPT-YOUTUBE-CREATORS-LA

SoFi Stadium is reflected in the glass exterior of the new YouTube Theater on Friday, July 23, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Brian van der Brug

Los Angeles Times

PLAYA VISTA, Calif.–Gathered in the company’s historic Spruce Goose hangar Tuesday morning, a host of YouTube leaders laid out a roadmap for the platform’s evolving relationship with both video creators and the music industry, announcing new monetization tools and industry partnerships in the cavernous event space where Howard Hughes once built a massive wooden airplane.

