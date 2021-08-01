Just because Cheyenne Frontier Days is coming to a close doesn’t mean summer is over in Cheyenne.
This month’s calendar is full of concerts, and especially after a pandemic-induced break from live music, we think everyone should get to know the following bands coming to the capital city’s various music venues.
Smile Empty Soul
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5
Where: The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave.
Cost: $15
Online: www.thelincolncheyenne.com
This hard rock/grunge band originated in Los Angeles in the late 1990s. The group’s self-professed “no bullshit” mindset landed it a major record deal in 2003 to release a self-titled debut album in May of that year. The bandmates achieved huge success on alternative radio, rock radio and the music video channels that have since fallen by the wayside. After three successful singles and videos, the band hit a roadblock with its label and moved to indie labels from then on. Today, Smile Empty Soul’s discography includes records produced under various labels, as well as completely on their own. The band put out three new releases in 2020, and has a brand-new LP coming in the fall of this year.
Must-stream song: “Bottom of a Bottle” on Spotify
Diamonds & Whiskey
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6
Where: The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway
Cost: $10
Phone: 307-635-7552
The award-winning country/rock band Diamonds & Whiskey describes itself as a “combination of barroom beauty and backwoods danger, beauty queen and hell.” Both members aim to bring that edgy coolness to every performance, which is evident with songs titles such as “Back Country Voodoo” – complete with a music video in which lead vocalist Jennifer Lauren is frolicking in the woods while donning a hooded black cloak. No promises that the cloak will make an appearance, but this show is sure to make anyone with a gothic side very happy.
Must-stream song: “Sugar Stick” on Spotify
Dead Floyd
When: Doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
Where: The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave.
Cost: $25
Online: www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Dead Floyd is a tribute band that aims to celebrate the music of two of the nation’s most iconic rock bands: The Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd. Because the combined discography of these two legends is so large, the unpredicatability of the show set and the way the band translates these pieces into more modern fare brings an element of surprise that’s unique to every performance. The Fort Collins, Colorado-based group formed in the summer of 2009, and, since then, the four bandmates have played renowned venues including The Fox Theater, Aggie Theatre, Boulder Theater, Mishawaka Amphitheatre, Belly Up Aspen and more.
Must-stream song: Dead Floyd isn’t on Spotify or Apple Music, but you can watch performance clips by searching the band’s name on YouTube.
Dragondeer
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13
Where: Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square, Capitol Avenue and West 15th Street
Cost: Free
Online: www.cheyennepresents.com
Denver-based band Dragondeer will open for blues group Blinddog Smokin’ at this Fridays on the Plaza performance, and lead vocalist/rhythm guitarist/harmonica player Eric Halborg couldn’t be more pumped. The group was first introduced to Wyoming pre-pandemic during a show in Laramie, but he and his bandmates look forward to coming over the hill to get a sense for what Cheyenne crowds like to hear. Three of the band members have jazz music degrees, Halborg said, which influences the group’s rock-jazz-blues-retro funk fusion. The band has played everywhere from Telluride Blues & Brews Festival to Electric Forest Festival, so Halborg said the musicians are used to all sorts of different crowds.
Must-stream song: “Mirage a Trois” on Spotify
Thompson Square Concert
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20
Where: The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway
Cost: $25
Phone: 307-635-7552
If you’ve ever turned on country radio, then you’ve heard this husband-wife duo. Thompson Square is made up of Keifer and Shawna Thompson, both of whom alternate as vocalists for the multi-platinum group’s high-energy performances. Most known for No. 1 hits such as “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” and “If I Didn’t Have You,” Thompson Square has been awarded Vocal Duo of the Year from both the ACM and CMA Awards, and country fans know they’re going to get a live concert experience that reflects those accolades.
Must-stream song: “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About” on Spotify
The Palms
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 (opener goes on at 5:30 p.m.)
Where: Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square, Capitol Avenue and West 15th Street
Cost: Free
Online: www.cheyennepresents.com
Los Angeles-based alternative duo The Palms is made up of Johnny Zambetti and Ben Rothbard, two dedicated indie rockers who want you to listen to their music to decide what genre it actually falls under. Rothbard likes to describe the band’s sound as “dreamy,” adding that their influences range from The Beatles and Outkast to Kanye West and Kid Cudi. This show will mark the duo’s Wyoming debut, and Rothbard said he’s particularly excited to hopefully expand their fan base north of Denver, the closest city they’ve played to Cheyenne. This Fridays on the Plaza show will be opened by Nashville, Tennessee-based pop/rock/punk trio The Foxies.
Must-stream song: “Push Off” on Spotify