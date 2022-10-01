BOOKS-BOOK-BOURDAIN-LEERHSEN-GET

Anthony Bourdain attends “WASTED! The Story of Food Waste” premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 22, 2017, in New York City. (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival/TNS)

 Robin Marchant

Author Charles Leerhsen has responded to criticism from the family of celebrated chef, writer and world traveler Anthony Bourdain condemning his unauthorized biography of the “No Reservations” star that includes some of the last text messages Bourdain sent before dying by suicide in 2018.

”I set out to write a full biography, from birth to death, of Tony Bourdain and along the way I obtained texts and emails,” Leerhsen told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. “I used these like biographers of a previous era used personal letters. I didn’t steal them; they were given to me by a source or sources, the way letters have been given to biographers. I did not have to show my manuscript to anyone in return, hence it is unauthorized even though I received cooperation.”

